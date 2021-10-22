CBSE Class 12 Entrepreneurship Sample Paper 2021-22 (PDF): Based On Term 1 CBSE Syllabus 2021-22

CBSE Class 12 Entrepreneurship Sample Paper 2021-22 (for Term 1 exam) is available here for download.

CBSE Class 12 Entrepreneurship Sample Paper 2021-22:

ENTREPRENEURSHIP (066)

Time: 90 minutes Max Marks: 35

General Instructions:

1. The Question Paper contains three sections.

2. Section A has 24 questions. Attempt any 20 questions.

3. Section B has 24 questions. Attempt any 20 questions.

4. Section C has 12 questions. Attempt any 10 questions.

5. All questions carry equal marks.

6. There is NO negative marking.

1.

"One-man control is best in the world if that man is big enough to manage everything." This

statement holds true for ____________ form of business organization.

a. Private company

b. Sole proprietor

c. Partnership

d. Public company

2.

Partnership form of organisation was developed due to the inherent limitations of sole

proprietorship. One of them is limited capital, identify the other two?

a. Limited managerial ability, limited continuity

b. Limited continuity, unlimited liability

c. Limited managerial ability, unlimited liability

d. Lack of secrecy, limited continuity

3.

_______________ section of the business plan generally begins with the "mission statement"

by the entrepreneur describing the size, scope and nature of the enterprise.

a. Description of business Venture

b. Introductory profile

c. Industry profile

d. Entrepreneur’s biodata

4. A Company is called an artificial person because ____.

a. it does not have the shape of a natural person.

b. it cannot be sued in the court of law.

c. it is invisible and intangible.

d. it exists in the eyes of law.

5. Which of the following factors does the macro-environment not include?

a. Political and regulatory factors.

b. Customer needs in a given market.

c. Social and demographic factors.

d. Technological changes

6. Which of the following formats of business plan is not targeted towards the external

stakeholder?

a. Elevator pitch

b. A pitch deck with oral narrative

c. A written presentation for external stakeholders

d. An internal operational plan

7. What is the minimum number of members required to start a public company?

a. 2

b. 5

c. 7

d. 50

