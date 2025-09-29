RTU Result 2025 OUT at rtu.sumsraj.com, Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet

RTU Result 2025: Rajasthan Technological University (RTU) has recently declared the semester results for various courses like MCA, MBA, BArch, BFAD, BFA, BVE and other exams. Rajasthan Technological University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- rtu.sumsraj.com. All the students who participated in exams can check and download their rtu.sumsraj.com results using the direct link provided below. To access the RTU result 2025 pdf, the students need to enter their roll number. Rajasthan Technological University Results 2025 As per the latest update, Rajasthan Technological University released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their RTU results on the official website of the University- rtu.sumsraj.com. Rajasthan Technological University Result 2025 Click here

Steps to Check RTU Results 2025 Candidates can check their semester results for various UG courses like MCA, MBA, BArch, BFAD, BFA, BVE, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the RTU results 2025. Step 1: Visit the official website of the university- rtu.sumsraj.com Step 2: Scroll down and click on the ‘Download Result’ option available there. Step 3: Fill in all the required details and click on ‘Download’. Step 4: The result will appear on the screen. Step 5: Save the PDF for future reference Direct Links to Rajasthan Technological University Results 2025 Check here the direct link for Rajasthan Technological University Results 2025 for various semester examinations. Course Result Links BTech UD V & VII Semester Main/Back 2024-25 Click here BTech UD I & III Semester Back 2024-25 Click here M-Tech II Semester Reval 2023-24 Click here MCA V Semester Mercy Back 2023-24 Click here MBA IV Semester Mercy Back 2023-24 Click here B Arch II Semester Reval 2023-24 Click here