RTU Result 2025 OUT at rtu.sumsraj.com, Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet

RTU Result 2025: Rajasthan Technological University (RTU) has recently declared the semester results for various courses like MCA, MBA, BArch, BFAD, BFA, BVE and other exams. Rajasthan Technological University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- rtu.sumsraj.com. All the students who participated in exams can check and download their rtu.sumsraj.com results using the direct link provided below. To access the RTU result 2025 pdf, the students need to enter their roll number.
Rajasthan Technological University Results 2025
As per the latest update, Rajasthan Technological University released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their RTU results on the official website of the University- rtu.sumsraj.com.
Rajasthan Technological University Result 2025
Steps to Check RTU Results 2025
Candidates can check their semester results for various UG courses like MCA, MBA, BArch, BFAD, BFA, BVE, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the RTU results 2025.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university- rtu.sumsraj.com
Step 2: Scroll down and click on the ‘Download Result’ option available there.
Step 3: Fill in all the required details and click on ‘Download’.
Step 4: The result will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Save the PDF for future reference
Direct Links to Rajasthan Technological University Results 2025
Check here the direct link for Rajasthan Technological University Results 2025 for various semester examinations.
Course
Result Links
BTech UD V & VII Semester Main/Back 2024-25
BTech UD I & III Semester Back 2024-25
M-Tech II Semester Reval 2023-24
MCA V Semester Mercy Back 2023-24
MBA IV Semester Mercy Back 2023-24
B Arch II Semester Reval 2023-24
Rajasthan Technological University: Highlights
Rajasthan Technological University (RTU) is situated in Kota, Rajasthan. It was established in 2006. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
RTU presently offers various UG, PG, Diploma, and Doctoral Programs in engineering, pharmacy, and management disciplines.
Rajasthan Technological University Highlights
University Name
Rajasthan Technological University
Established
2006
Location
Kota, Rajasthan
RTU Result Link - Latest
Accreditations
NAAC
Approvals
UGC
Gender
Co-ed
