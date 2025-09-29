Asia Cup Winners List 2025
Focus
Quick Links

RTU Result 2025 OUT at rtu.sumsraj.com, Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet

By Sunil Sharma
Sep 29, 2025, 12:18 IST

RTU Result 2025 OUT: Rajasthan Technological University (RTU) declared the odd semester results for various UG and PG courses on its official website. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the RTU result.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Rajasthan Technological University Result 2025
Rajasthan Technological University Result 2025

RTU Result 2025: Rajasthan Technological University (RTU) has recently declared the semester results for various courses like MCA, MBA, BArch, BFAD, BFA, BVE and other exams. Rajasthan Technological University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- rtu.sumsraj.com. All the students who participated in exams can check and download their rtu.sumsraj.com results using the direct link provided below. To access the RTU result 2025 pdf, the students need to enter their roll number.

Rajasthan Technological University Results 2025

As per the latest update, Rajasthan Technological University released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their RTU results on the official website of the University- rtu.sumsraj.com.

Rajasthan Technological University Result 2025

Click here

Steps to Check RTU Results 2025

Candidates can check their semester results for various UG courses like MCA, MBA, BArch, BFAD, BFA, BVE, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the RTU results 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university- rtu.sumsraj.com

Step 2: Scroll down and click on the ‘Download Result’ option available there.

Step 3: Fill in all the required details and click on ‘Download’.

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Save the PDF for future reference  

Direct Links to Rajasthan Technological University Results 2025

Check here the direct link for Rajasthan Technological University Results 2025 for various semester examinations.

Course

Result Links

BTech UD V & VII Semester Main/Back 2024-25

Click here

BTech UD I & III Semester Back 2024-25

Click here

M-Tech II Semester Reval 2023-24

Click here

MCA V Semester Mercy Back 2023-24

Click here

MBA IV Semester Mercy Back 2023-24

Click here

B Arch II Semester Reval 2023-24

Click here

Rajasthan Technological University:  Highlights

Rajasthan Technological University (RTU) is situated in  Kota, Rajasthan. It was established in 2006. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

RTU presently offers various UG, PG, Diploma, and Doctoral Programs in engineering, pharmacy, and management disciplines.

Rajasthan Technological University Highlights

University Name

Rajasthan Technological University

Established

2006

Location

Kota, Rajasthan

RTU Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

Latest Stories

FAQs

  • +

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News