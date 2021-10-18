10th & 12th CBSE Term 1 Date Sheet 2022 (PDF): CBSE Time Table (Science, Commerce, Arts) To Be Out In A While!

10th & 12th CBSE Date Sheet Term 1: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is going to release CBSE Date Sheet 2022 (Term 1), CBSE Time Table 2022 for CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exam 2021-22. Check all details & the latest CBSE circular.

CBSE Date Sheet (Term 1), CBSE Time Table for 10th & 12th CBSE board exam 2021-22 to be released shortly on the official website (cbse.gov.in) for Science, Commerce & Arts streams. 50% CBSE Syllabus will be assessed through Multiple Choice Questions based papers. Date & Time for CBSE Class 10th & 12th board exams 2022 will be available with (Term 1) CBSE Date Sheet 2022 or CBSE Time Table 2022 (Term 1). Students will be able to check the date & time for Term 1 CBSE 10th & 12th board exams 2022.

CBSE 10th & 12th Date Sheet 2021-22 (Term 1): Official CBSE 10th & 12th Time Table 2021-22

CBSE Date Sheet 2021-2022 (Term 1) PDF: CBSE Time Table 2021-2022 - Class 10 & Class 12

⇨ First Paper: November ⇨ Second Paper: December

CBSE 12th Date Sheet 2021-22 (Term 1): CBSE 12th Time Table 2021-22



CBSE Class 10th Date Sheet 2022 (Term 1): Paper Schedule



CBSE Date Sheet 2021-22 (Term 1): CBSE Time Table 2021-22 - Important Instructions

Important instructions for CBSE 10th & 12th board exams COVID-19 will be available along with CBSE 10th & 12th date sheet 2021-22. All the guidelines will be available here from the latest CBSE Circular soon.

CBSE Date Sheet 2021-22 (Term 1): CBSE Time Table 2021-22 - Major Subject of 10th & 12th

Here is the list of major subjects of CBSE Class 10

(002) Hindi Course - A, (041) Mathematics Standard, (064) Home Science, (085) Hindi Course - B, (086) Science, (087) Social Science, (165) Computer Applications, (184) English Language & Literature, (241) Mathematics Basic

Here is the list of major subjects of CBSE Class 12

(002) Hindi Elective, (027) History, (028) Political Science, (029) Geography, (030) Economics

(037) Psychology, (039) Sociology, (041) Mathematics, (042) Physics, (043) Chemistry, (044) Biology, (048) Physical Education, (054) Business Studies, (055) Accountancy, (064) Home Science, (065) Informatics Practices (New), (083) Computer Science (New), (301) English Core

(302) Hindi Core.

CBSE Date Sheet 2022 (Term 1): CBSE Time Table 2022 - Minor Subject of 10th & 12th

Here is the list of minor subjects of CBSE Class 10

(003) Urdu Course - A, (004) Punjabi, (005) Bengali, (006) Tamil, (007) Telugu, (008) Sindhi, (009) Marathi, (010) Gujarati, (011) Manipuri, (012) Malayalam, (013) Odia, (014) Assamese, (015) Kannada, (016) Arabic, (017) Tibetan, (018) French, (020) German, (021) Russian, (023) Persian, (024) Nepali, (025) Limboo, (026) Lepcha, (031) Car. Music (Vocal), (032) Car. Music Mel. Ins., (033) Car. Music. Per., (034) Hind. Music (Vocal), (035) Hind. Music Mel. Ins., (036) Hind. Music Per. Ins., (049) Painting, (076) National Cadet Corps (NCC) (089) Telugu-Telangana, (092) Bodo, (093) Tangkhul, (094) Japanese, (095) Bhutia, (096) Spanish, (097) Kashmiri, (098) Mizo, (099) Bahasa Melayu, (122) Sanskriti, (131) Rai, (132) Gurung

(133) Tamang, (134) Sherpa, (136) Thai, (154) Element of Business, (254) Element of Book Keeping & Accountancy, (303) Urdu Course - B, (401) Retail, (402) IT, (403) Security, (404) Automotive, (405) Introduction To Financial Markets, (406) Introduction To Tourism, (407) Beauty & Wellness, (408) Agriculture, (409) Food Production, (410) Front Office Operations, (411) Banking & Insurance, (412) Marketing & Sales, (413) Health Care, (414) Apparel, (412) Marketing & sales, (413) Health Care, (414) Apparel, (415) Multimedia, (416) Multi Skill Foundation Course, (417) Artificial Intelligence, (418) Physical Activity Trainer

Here is the list of minor subjects of CBSE Class 12

(001) English Elective, (003) Urdu Elective, (022) Sanskriti Elective, (031) Car. Music Vocal, (033) Car. Percussion Ins. Mridangam, (034) Hind Music Vocal, (035) Hind. Music Mel Ins., (036) Hind. Per Ins., (045) Biotechnology, (046) Engg. Graphics, (049) Painting, (050) Graphics, (051) Sculpture, (052) App/Commercial Art, (056) Kathak-Dance, (057) Bharatnatyam - Dance, (058) Kuchipudi Dance, (059) Odissi Dance, (060) Manipuri Dance, (061) Kathakali Dance, (066) Entrepreneurship, (073) Knowledge Tradition & Practices of India, (074) Legal Studies, (076) National Cadet Corps (NCC), (104) Punjabi, (105) Bengali, (106) Tamil

(107) Telugu, (108) Sindhi, (109) Marathi, (110) Gujarati, (111) Manipuri, (112) Malayalam, (113) Odia, (114) Assamese, (115) Kannada, (116) Arabic, (117) Tibetan, (118) French, (120) German, (121) Russian,(123) Persian, (124) Nepali, (125) Limboo, (126) Lepcha, (189) Telugu, Telangana, (192) Bodo, (193) Tangkhul, (194) Japanese, (195) Bhutia, (196) Spanish, (197) Kashmiri, (198) Mizo, (303) Urdu Core, (322) Sanskriti Core, (801) Retail, (802) Information Technology, (803) Web Application, (804) Automotive, (805) Financial Markets Management, (806) Tourism, (807) Beauty & Wellness, (808) Agriculture, (809) Food Production, (810) Front Office Operations, (811) Banking, (812) Marketing, (813) Health Care, (814) Insurance, (816) Horticulture, (817) Typography & Computer Application, (818) Geospatial Technology, (819) Electrical Technology, (820) Electronic Technology, (821) Multimedia, (822) Taxation, (823) Cost Accounting, (824) Office Procedures & Practices, (825) Shorthand (English), (826) Shorthand (Hindi), (827) Air-Conditioning & Refrigeration, (828) Medical Diagnostics, (829) Textile Design, (830) Design, (831) Salesmanship, (833) Business Administration, (834) Food Nutrition & Dietetics, (835) Mass Media Studies, (836) Library & Information Science, (837) Fashion Studies, (241) Applied Mathematics, (841) Yoga, (842) Early Childhood Care & Education, (843) Artificial Intelligence.

CBSE (Term 1) 10th, 12th Board Exam 2021-22 In November & December: More Weightage To Term 1 If Situation Gets Worse & Exams Affected In March & April Due To COVID-19

CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2022 (Term 1): Time Table, Paper Schedule

CBSE 12th Date Sheet 2022 (Term 1): CBSE 12th Time Table 2022