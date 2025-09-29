Have you ever tried your Hawk-Eye Vision with Einstein-level IQ? Then, try this Optical Illusion Brain Teaser IQ test by counting the Exact Number of dolphins!

An optical illusion or a brain teaser is a type of visual puzzle that creates a misleading effect on our brain and leads to our brain's interpretations in the wrong way, and misleads our perception. This optical illusion generally occurs because the brain processes visual information by drawing on past experiences, context, and patterns, which can sometimes lead to incorrect conclusions. These illusions can occur due to factors like perspective, light, colour, movement, or the arrangement of shapes. The optical illusions are generally classified into three types: literal illusions (images that differ from the objects creating them), physiological illusions (effects resulting from prolonged eye stimulation), and cognitive illusions (misinterpretations based on assumptions). Are you ready for this optical illusion test? Today’s optical illusion is cleverly designed to test your perception. The image appears to be an illustrated scene featuring a dolphin.

But, in this beautiful Optical Illusion Brain Teaser IQ test, there are multiple dolphins hidden within the artwork's optical illusion. The challenge is to count the exact number of dolphins in this beautiful Optical Illusion Brain Teaser IQ test. Can you prove you have an IQ level of 161 or higher with 20/20 vision? Then, using your Hawk-Eye Vision with 20/20 Eyesight, count the exact number of dolphins in this Optical Illusion Brain Teaser IQ test—within just 12 seconds This is an optical illusion artwork, which is another form of a brain teaser that features a multiple of dolphins.

Your challenge? Use your HD-eye vision to count the exact number of Dolphins in this Brain Teaser IQ test illusion without scrolling away or asking for hints. So if you think that your IQ is higher than 100% of people, then by using your sharp Hawk-Eye Vision and observation skills and also using your 161+ IQ level, could you count the exact number of Dolphins in this Optical Illusion Brain Teaser IQ test in 12 seconds? I think you all have now received a brief overview of the image, and you can now start your brain teaser challenge. So, almost ready! Then set the timer on your clock for 12 seconds Ready… Get… Set… Go… Yes, observe the image very carefully. Use your sharp IQ skills. Hurry up! Time is ending… 3…2…1… Stop! Stop! Time’s Up! So, how was the challenge? Okay, congratulations to those who could have counted the exact number of Dolphins in this Optical Illusion Brain Teaser IQ test in 12 seconds; you all are geniuses, and you all possess Einstein-level 161+ IQ and vigilant-eye vision, and obviously, you are in the 1% of people who can solve this visual brain teaser.

Okay, now those who were not able to count the exact number of Dolphins in this Optical Illusion Brain Teaser IQ test in 12 seconds, they also do not worry. Do practice these puzzles and brain teasers, and your IQ level, thinking skills, and problem-solving skills will be increased. Solution for this beautiful Optical Illusion Brain Teaser IQ Test Challenge: How many Dolphins are there? So, are you excited to know how many Dolphins are in this beautiful Optical Illusion Brain Teaser IQ test? Okay, first, look carefully at the image and count it. There are a total of 36 Dolphins in this beautiful Optical Illusion Brain Teaser IQ test, and if you still have not counted the number of Dolphins, look down in the image, it is highlighted with their numbers.