CBSE Class 12 Geography Exam Analysis: Students Expect Better Marks in Term 2, Check Expert Review| Answer Key Soon!

CBSE Class 12 Geography Term 2 Exam Analysis 2022: Check the student's first reactions and the expert reviews about the geography paper here. The answer key would be uploaded soon.

CBSE Class 12 Geography Term 2 exam was conducted today that is on May 18, 2022, across the centres in India. Thousands of students flogged outside the centres in the morning, entering the examination venue masked and in a queue. Reporters from Jagran Josh reached the centres in Delhi NCR to capture the first reactions of students as they exit the centres. “The exam was easy, I knew all the questions”, said the first student exiting a centre in Mayur Vihar, Delhi. Check complete student reactions and expert reviews here.

CBSE Class 12 Geography Term 2 Exam 2022: Student’s Reactions-

Students found the Geography exam manageable today. Many students exited the centres with happy faces. They seemed satisfied and many claimed that the Term 2 geography exam was easier than Term 1. “ I did better than last time. I thought I will not be able to complete the paper but when I started, I was so happy that I knew everything,” said Akansha from Central School.

It can also be noted that the students also found the questions straight out of NCERT books.

Students were happy giving the subjective exam as well. “ In objective type, you either know or you don't, it's binary. Whereas in subjective if you know something atleast you can write it,” asserted Mayank Gautam, a student from Ghaziabad.

Overall, the students rated the exam moderately difficult considering the map questions. However, the theory part was easy as claimed by many students. On a scale of 10, with 1 being the least difficult and 10 being the most, students rated the geography exam for CBSE Term 2, a 4 on 10.

Section E was counted as difficult by some candidates while it was easier for others. Thus it can be counted in mixed reactions.

CBSE Class 12 Geography Term 2 Exam 2022: Expert Opinion

Experts at Jagran Josh predict the marks in the range of 90-95% if the exam has been answered completely and an average percentage of 80-85% this time. As most of the students have claimed their exam went well, the experts feel the scores would be higher than the Term 1 Geography exam.

“Nothing was out of syllabus and the students had ample time to answer all the questions,” said the Principal of Central School. The paper was straight from NCERT books of the students said many teachers.

Thus the paper was easy for both teachers and the students of CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Geography. Students are advised to wait for the answer key of the Geography Paper of Term 2 here. It will soon be available.

