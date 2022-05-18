CBSE Class 12 Geography Term 2 Exam 2022: Download Question Paper (PDF), Answer Key To Be Available Soon!

Check the CBSE Class 12 Geography Term 2 Exam 2022 Question Paper below and download it in PDF format. The answer key or CBSE Class 12 Geography paper solution would soon be uploaded here.

CBSE Class 12 Geography exam for Term 2, 2022 was conducted today at various centres across the country. Thousands of students appeared today in the CBSE Class 12 Geography exam and the reactions have started pouring from all across the nation. The exam paper was expectedly easier than the CBSE Term 1 exam 2022. Check and download the question paper in PDF format through the link below and find out the Answer key or solution to the Class 12 Term 2 Geography exam paper to be uploaded soon below.

CBSE Class 12 Geography Term 2 Exam 2022: Paper Pattern

The whole question paper was divided into 5 sections A, B, C, D & E.

Section A consisted of very Short Answer type questions of 2 marks each.

Section B was a source-based question of 3 marks.

Section C consisted of Short Answer based questions of 2 marks each.

Section D had questions Long Answer based questions of 5 marks each.

Section E was a completely Map-based question.

CBSE Class 12 Geography Term 2 Question Paper:

Students were most afraid of map-based questions which were easy as many claimed. This time the teachers are also expecting higher scores than in previous term 1 of the CBSE Geography exam 2022.

CBSE Class 12 Geography Term 2 Exam 2022: DOWNLOAD PDF OF QUESTION PAPER- Link to be active soon

The link to the answer key for CBSE Class 12 Geography Term 2 exam would soon be available on the website of Jagran Josh. Students are advised to refresh this page for the answer key.

The expert team at Jagran Josh is working to provide the students with the solutions as soon as possible. Also in case of any confusion or if some question was difficult as per any student, he/she may contact us through the comment box below.

The answer key would soon be uploaded. Tomorrow many students would be appearing for CBSE Class 12 Physics Term 2 exam 2022. This is the second science exam that is going to take place after the chemistry paper.

Take a look at a few articles below to help you in CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Exam preparation.

CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers 2022 (Term 2)! Download PDF Of CBSE Marking Scheme



NCERT Exemplar Solutions CBSE Class 12 (PDF Download): Maths, Physics, Chemistry & Bio| CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022



NCERT Exemplar for 12th Physics With Solutions: Download PDF — All Chapters

