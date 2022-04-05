CBSE Class 12 History Additional Practice Question Paper PDF Download| CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022

Check and download the additional practice questions released by CBSE Board for Term 2 class 12 students in the article below. The students of class 12 History must solve these before going to their Board exam for Term 2.

CBSE Class 12th Term 2 History exam would be conducted on 10th June 2022. The exam would be conducted from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM. CBSE had earlier released the sample papers for class 12th and 10th previous month.

CBSE has now released the Class 12 additional questions on cbseacademic.nic.in. Check the additional questions below and also download the question paper at the end of this article.

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Exam 2022: History Additional Questions

Q1. Explain the various perspectives that were discussed by the members of the Constituent Assembly from 1946 to 1950 about the depressed castes.

Q2. Give three differences between the roles that Zamindars and Jotedars played in the Permanent Settlement revenue system of Bengal in the 18th century.

Q3. Describe how the British transformed the Santhals into settled agriculturalists in the 19th century.

Q4. 'The mutiny in the sepoy ranks quickly became a rebellion. There was general defiance of all kinds of authority and hierarchy.'

Elaborate with examples of how sepoys organised themselves to rebel against the British in 1857.

Q6. Explain by giving three examples of how Mahatma Gandhi gained followers and became a mass leader in India.

Q7. Explain in detail the different steps the Britishers took to suppress the rebellion of 1857.

Q8. Critically examine how the coming of Mahatma Gandhi changed the nature of the Indian National Movement.

Q9. Read the passage and answer the questions given below.

'On 13 December 1946, Jawaharlal Nehru introduced the “Objectives Resolution” in the Constituent Assembly. It was a momentous resolution that outlined the defining ideals of the Constitution of Independent India and provided the framework within which the work of constitution-making was to proceed.'

(a) Write about the concerns that Jaipal Singh of the Constituent Assembly raised regarding the Objectives Resolution.

(b) Write one pledge that was guaranteed to all citizens by the Objectives Resolution.

(c) Explain why the ideals of the Objectives Resolution were used to frame the Indian

constitution.

(d) Write the names of two groups whose authority would have been challenged because of the ideals of the Objectives Resolution.

Q10. List any six expectations which Mughals had from their nobles.

