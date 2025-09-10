School Assembly Headlines Today (11 September): PM Narendra Modi conducts aerial survey, 7th Asia Cup 2025 to Begin in Abu Dhabi and Other News in English

School Assembly Headlines Today: Here are today's headlines for our school assembly. Stay informed and connected with national and international news, sports, business, science, and technology. This news reading offers a comprehensive global overview.
Reading or listening to the news is crucial for students, extending understanding beyond textbooks to current events, national progress, and challenges. Staying updated enhances general knowledge, fosters responsible citizenship, sharpens critical thinking, and broadens perspectives on future-relevant topics. Therefore, let's focus on today’s headlines.
National News Headlines for School Assembly
CCEA clears 3,169 crore project to double Bhagalpur–Dumka–Rampurhat rail line
AIIMS New Delhi, today launched an AI-based mental health and wellness
PM Modi to visit Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Sep 11
Government advises Indian citizens to defer travel to Nepal until situation stabilises
Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh chairs14th All India Pension Adalat in New Delhi
TRAI mandates monthly, quarterly performance reports from DPOs
PM Narendra Modi says India & US are close friends and natural partners
India calls for restraint and diplomacy after Israeli strikes on Hamas leaders
PM Narendra Modi conducts aerial survey of flood-hit Himachal Pradesh & Punjab
International News Headlinesfor School Assembly
Indian-American Congressman Suhas Subramanyam condemns recent attacks on Hindu temples across US
Nepal Army imposes prohibitory orders, extends nationwide curfew in response to escalating unrest
Sri Lanka: Second edition of Chitralekha art exhibition opened in Colombo
US President Trump asks EU to slap 100% tarif on countries, including India for buying Russian oil
Dhaka university student body polls: Islami Chhatra Shibir-backed panel secures decisive win
Poland shuts airports after Ukraine warned of drones in its airspace
Sports News Headlinesfor School Assembly
Afghanistan beat Hong Kong by 94 runs in Asia Cup opener; Team India to begin their campaign today against UAE
17th Asia Cup 2025 to Begin in Abu Dhabi This Evening; Afghanistan to Face Hong Kong in Opener
India Beat Oman to Clinch Bronze in CAFA Nations Cup 2025
17th Asia Cup Cricket Begins Today; Afghanistan Face Hong Kong in Opening Match at Abu Dhabi
Hong Kong Open 2025 Badminton Tournament Begins Today
Business News Headlines for School Assembly
Fitch ratings upgrades India’s economic growth forecast to 6.9%
Wall Street indexes notch record high closes
Gold price hits record high at Rs 10,130 in Kerala
Gold prices up by 0,6%, Silver prices by 0.1%
Reduction of GST on handicraft items creates competition in global markets
Rupee appreciates by 15 paise to close at 88.11 against US dollar
Thought of the Day
"A diamond is just a lump of coal that did well under pressure."
Meaning: This is a fantastic analogy for the human spirit. It reminds us that immense value and brilliance often come from enduring and thriving under intense pressure. Just like a diamond, our true potential is revealed and refined not in comfort, but when we are tested by difficult circumstances. This thought encourages us to see pressure not as a burden, but as a catalyst for transformation, helping us become stronger and more valuable versions of ourselves.
