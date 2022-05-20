CBSE Class 12 Home Science Term 2 Exam 2022: Practice CBSE Sample Paper for Effective Revision & High Score

CBSE Class 12 Home Science Sample Paper and Marking Scheme are provided here for Term 2 Exam 2022. This sample paper is released by the Board and is best for the last minute before the Class 12 Home Science Term 2 Exam 2022.

CBSE Class 12 Home Science Sample Paper 2022: CBSE Class 12 students having Home Science as one of their subjects can check here the CBSE sample paper for the board exam preparation. The CBSE Class 12 Home Science Term 2 Sample Paper is released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) along with marking scheme. The CBSE Class 12 Home Science Sample paper and CBSE Marking Scheme are the best resources for understanding the paper pattern and marks distribution scheme for the Term 2 Board Exam. Solving this sample paper is best for last minute revision and scoring maximum marks in exam.

Check CBSE Class 12 Home Science Sample Question Paper Term 2 (2021-2022):

General Instructions:

1. All questions are compulsory.

2. There are total 13 questions.

3. Question paper is divided into three sections-A, B and C.

4. Section A has question nos. 1 to 7 of 2 marks each.

5. Section B has question nos. 8 to 10 of 3 marks each.

6. Section C has question nos.11 to 13 of 4 marks each.

7. There are internal choices in some questions.

8. Maximum Marks - 35

9. Time Allowed: 2 Hours

Section A

1. What two roles Sudha will have as a fashion merchandiser in each of the following fields: (2)

a. In Manufacturing

b. In Promoting

2. Enumerate four essential features of development communication. (2)

3. Noori wants to create a clothing collection using contrasting colour scheme. What four different types of contrasting scheme she can apply? (2)

OR

Sushma wants to create dress using different shapes. Which four basic shapes she can create by using different types of lines?

4. Give reason for the following: a. Spinning to near dryness is avoided. b. Agitators of washing machine should be made of bake lite. (2)

5. What do you understand by the term “campaign”? Write its two advantages. (2)

OR

State any two objectives of each RRE and SEWA project.

6. Elaborate about the four stages of Guest cycle. (2)

7. You have taken training in consumer education and protection. What four job opportunities will be available to you? (2)

SECTION B

8. Explain three levels of merchandising in fashion Industry. (3)

OR

Nilesh wants to be a visual merchandise designer.

a. What are the four merchandising rights he should be aware of?

b. What two specific skills he must possess?

9. Why laundry is an art and science? Give any four differences between household and commercial laundry. (3)

10. Rohan has just completed a course in Journalism. He wants to work with media industry. Discuss any six skills required for this field. (3)

SECTION C

11. The field of design for fabric and apparel has expanded and become so vast that it can actually be considered as two specializations. Reena has done a certificate programme from a recognised institute in this field. She wants to open up a fashion house. (4)

a. She wants to create a unique design in a frock for a six-yearold girl. Explain with the help of diagram two ways of creating rhythm in it.

b. She is designing a gent’s kurta for a person with heavy arms. In what two ways she is going to shift the emphasis away from the arms. Support your answer with the help of suitable diagrams.

For visually impaired candidates

no need to draw diagrams

12. Draw an organizational chart of a housekeeping department. What four responsibilities will Neeta perform if she joins this department? (4)

For visually impaired candidates

Write an organizational chart of a housekeeping department. What four responsibilities will Neeta perform if she joins this department?

OR

Your brother has recently joined front office department of hotel. Tell him about four duties and responsibilities of each manager and supervisor of this department.

13. Every human being has not only rights but also responsibilities”. Therefore, as a consumer, what eight responsibilities you need to be aware of? (4)

This sample paper can also be downloaded in PDF along with the marking scheme from the links mentioned below:

CBSE Class 12 Home Science Term 2 Exam 2022 Sample Paper Marking Scheme

