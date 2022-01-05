Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Home Science Syllabus 2022: CBSE Board Exam 2022

Appearing for Competitive Exams? Click here for FREE Mock Tests!

Check Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Home Science Syllabus 2022 and download it in PDF format.

Created On: Jan 5, 2022 14:29 IST
Check Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Home Science Syllabus 2022 and download it in PDF format. Link to download the PDF is given at the end of this article. Students preparing for Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Home Science board exam 2022 are advised to download the syllabus and plan their studies accordingly.

NCERT Books for Class 12 Home Science & Other Subjects

Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Home Science Syllabus 2022:

No.

Units

Marks

4

Fabric and Apparel

16

5

Resource Management

12

6

Communication and Extension

07
 

Theory

35

TERM II

UNIT IV: Fabric and Apparel

Ch. Design for Fabric and Apparel

Ch. Fashion Design and Merchandising

Ch. Care and Maintenance of Fabrics in Institutions

UNIT V: Resource management

Ch. Hospitality Management

Ch. Consumer Education and Protection

UNIT VI: Communication and Extension

Ch. Development Communication and Journalism

Prescribed textbook: Human Ecology and Family Sciences(For Class XII): Part

I and Part II

 

CLASS XII HOME SCIENCE

PRACTICALS

 

TERM II

UNIT IV FABRIC AND APPAREL

1. Preparation of any one article using applied textile design techniques; tie and dye/batik/block printing.

2. Remove different types of stains from white cotton cloth –Ball pen, curry, grease, ink, lipstick, tea and coffee.

UNIT V RESOURCE MANAGEMENT

3. Evaluate any one advertisement for any job position.

4. Develop a leaflet/pamphlet for Consumer Education and Protection on any

one of the following) Consumer Protection Act (CPA)

b) Consumer responsibilities

c) Consumer organization

d) Consumer Problems

1

Prepare a sample using applied textile design techniques tie and dye/batik/block printing

4 Marks

2

Remove any one of the stain from white cotton cloth – Ball pen, curry, grease, ink, lipstick, tea, coffee

2 Marks

3

Develop a leaflet/pamphlet for Consumer Education and Protection on any one of the following- (5 marks)

a) Consumer Protection Act (CPA)

b) Consumer responsibilities

c) Consumer organization

d) Consumer Problems

4 Marks

4

File

5 Marks
 

Total

  

Download Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Home Science Syllabus 2022

