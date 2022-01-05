Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Home Science Syllabus 2022: CBSE Board Exam 2022

Check Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Home Science Syllabus 2022 and download it in PDF format. Link to download the PDF is given at the end of this article. Students preparing for Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Home Science board exam 2022 are advised to download the syllabus and plan their studies accordingly.
NCERT Books for Class 12 Home Science & Other Subjects
Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Home Science Syllabus 2022:
|
No.
|
Units
|
Marks
|
4
|
Fabric and Apparel
|
16
|
5
|
Resource Management
|
12
|
6
|
Communication and Extension
|
07
|
Theory
|
35
TERM II
UNIT IV: Fabric and Apparel
Ch. Design for Fabric and Apparel
Ch. Fashion Design and Merchandising
Ch. Care and Maintenance of Fabrics in Institutions
UNIT V: Resource management
Ch. Hospitality Management
Ch. Consumer Education and Protection
UNIT VI: Communication and Extension
Ch. Development Communication and Journalism
Prescribed textbook: Human Ecology and Family Sciences(For Class XII): Part
I and Part II
CLASS XII HOME SCIENCE
PRACTICALS
TERM II
UNIT IV FABRIC AND APPAREL
1. Preparation of any one article using applied textile design techniques; tie and dye/batik/block printing.
2. Remove different types of stains from white cotton cloth –Ball pen, curry, grease, ink, lipstick, tea and coffee.
UNIT V RESOURCE MANAGEMENT
3. Evaluate any one advertisement for any job position.
4. Develop a leaflet/pamphlet for Consumer Education and Protection on any
one of the following) Consumer Protection Act (CPA)
b) Consumer responsibilities
c) Consumer organization
d) Consumer Problems
|
1
|
Prepare a sample using applied textile design techniques tie and dye/batik/block printing
|
4 Marks
|
2
|
Remove any one of the stain from white cotton cloth – Ball pen, curry, grease, ink, lipstick, tea, coffee
|
2 Marks
|
3
|
Develop a leaflet/pamphlet for Consumer Education and Protection on any one of the following- (5 marks)
a) Consumer Protection Act (CPA)
b) Consumer responsibilities
c) Consumer organization
d) Consumer Problems
|
4 Marks
|
4
|
File
|
5 Marks
|
Total