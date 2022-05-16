CBSE Class 12 Physics: Short Questions For Final Revision Before CBSE Term 2 Exam 2021-22

Check some of the CBSE Class 12 Physics questions important for the CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022. The questions would be helpful for the students appearing for the Physics Term 2 exam 2022 on May 20, 2022.
CBSE Class 12 Physics: Short Questions
- Name the part of the electromagnetic spectrum of wavelength 10-2 m and mention its one application.
- Write the following radiations in ascending order in respect of their frequencies; X-rays, Microwaves, UV rays and radiowaves.
- Name the part of the electromagnetic spectrum which is suitable for
(a)radar systems used in aircraft navigation
(b) treatment of cancer tumours.
- Name the EM waves used for studying the crystal structure of solids. What is its frequency range?
- Which part of the electromagnetic spectrum has the largest penetrating power?
- Which part of the electromagnetic spectrum is absorbed from sunlight by the ozone layer?
- Which part of the electromagnetic spectrum is used in radar systems?
- Name the part of the electromagnetic spectrum whose wavelength lies in the range of 10-10 m. Give its one use.
- Which of the following has the shortest wavelength: Microwaves, Ultraviolet rays, X-rays.
- Arrange the following in descending order of wavelength: X-rays, Radio waves, Blue light, and Infrared light.
- A convex lens is placed in contact with a plane mirror. A point object at a distance of 20 cm on the axis of this combination has its image coinciding with itself. What is the focal length of the lens?
- For the same value of angle of incidence, the angles of refraction in three media A, B and C are 15°, 25° and 35° respectively. In which media would the velocity of light be minimum?
- When monochromatic light travels from one medium to another its wavelength changes but the frequency remains the same. Explain.
- State the criteria for the phenomenon of total internal reflection of light to take place?
- A concave lens of refractive index 1.5 is immersed in a medium of refractive index 1.65. What is the nature of the lens?
- A biconvex lens made of a transparent material of refractive index 1.25 is immersed in water of refractive index 1.33. Will the lens behave as a converging or a diverging lens? Give reason.
- What is the shape of the wavefront when light is diverging from a point source?
- What is the phase difference between any two points on a wavefront?
- What is the shape of the wavefront obtained from a point source at an (i) small distance and (ii) large distance?
- Under what conditions a cylindrical wavefront is obtained?
- What type of wavefront is obtained when a plane wave is reflected by a concave mirror?
- Do all waves exhibit diffraction or only light?
- What is the maximum intensity of light in Young‘s double-slit experiment if the intensity of light emerging from each slit is Io?
- Do name two devices produce two coherent sources?
- Mention one physical process for the release of electrons from the surface of a metal?
- The maximum kinetic energy of the photoelectron is 2.8 eV. What is the value of stopping potential?
- How does the stopping potential apply to a photocell change if the distance between the light source and the cathode of the cell is doubled?
- On what factor does the retarding potential of a photocell depend?
- Electron and proton are moving with the same speed, which will have more wavelength?
- Define the intensity of radiation in photon pictures of light.
- The stopping potential in an experiment on the photoelectric effect is 1.5 V. What is the maximum kinetic energy of the photoelectrons emitted?
- The maximum kinetic energy of a photoelectron is 3 eV. What is its stopping potential?
- The wavelength of electromagnetic radiation is doubled. What will happen to the energy of photons?
- Define mass defect?
- What is an electron volt?
- Name the series of hydrogen spectrum which has the least wavelength.
- Why is the classical (Rutherford) model for an atom of an electron orbiting around the nucleus not able to explain the atomic
- Write the expression for Bohr‘s radius in the hydrogen atom.
- Two nuclei have mass numbers in the ratio of 1: 2. What is the ratio of their nuclear densities?
- Two nuclei have mass numbers in the ratio of 1: 8. What is the ratio of their nuclear radii?
- Two nuclei have mass numbers in the ratio of 8:125. What is the ratio of their nuclear radii?
- What is the angular momentum of an electron in the third orbit of an atom)
- Why do we use very thin foil in Rutherford's experiment?
Also Read|
CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Physics Sample Paper 2021-22 (With Answers): Download PDF & Prepare For CBSE Board Exam 2022