CBSE Class 12 Physics: Short Questions For Final Revision Before CBSE Term 2 Exam 2021-22

Name the part of the electromagnetic spectrum which is suitable for

Write the following radiations in ascending order in respect of their frequencies; X-rays, Microwaves, UV rays and radiowaves.

Name the part of the electromagnetic spectrum of wavelength 10-2 m and mention its one application.

(a)radar systems used in aircraft navigation

(b) treatment of cancer tumours.

Name the EM waves used for studying the crystal structure of solids. What is its frequency range?

Which part of the electromagnetic spectrum has the largest penetrating power?

Which part of the electromagnetic spectrum is absorbed from sunlight by the ozone layer?

Which part of the electromagnetic spectrum is used in radar systems?

Name the part of the electromagnetic spectrum whose wavelength lies in the range of 10-10 m. Give its one use.

Which of the following has the shortest wavelength: Microwaves, Ultraviolet rays, X-rays.

Arrange the following in descending order of wavelength: X-rays, Radio waves, Blue light, and Infrared light.

A convex lens is placed in contact with a plane mirror. A point object at a distance of 20 cm on the axis of this combination has its image coinciding with itself. What is the focal length of the lens?

For the same value of angle of incidence, the angles of refraction in three media A, B and C are 15°, 25° and 35° respectively. In which media would the velocity of light be minimum?

When monochromatic light travels from one medium to another its wavelength changes but the frequency remains the same. Explain.

State the criteria for the phenomenon of total internal reflection of light to take place?

A concave lens of refractive index 1.5 is immersed in a medium of refractive index 1.65. What is the nature of the lens?

A biconvex lens made of a transparent material of refractive index 1.25 is immersed in water of refractive index 1.33. Will the lens behave as a converging or a diverging lens? Give reason.

What is the shape of the wavefront when light is diverging from a point source?

What is the phase difference between any two points on a wavefront?

What is the shape of the wavefront obtained from a point source at an (i) small distance and (ii) large distance?

Under what conditions a cylindrical wavefront is obtained?

What type of wavefront is obtained when a plane wave is reflected by a concave mirror?

Do all waves exhibit diffraction or only light?

What is the maximum intensity of light in Young‘s double-slit experiment if the intensity of light emerging from each slit is Io?

Do name two devices produce two coherent sources?

Mention one physical process for the release of electrons from the surface of a metal?

The maximum kinetic energy of the photoelectron is 2.8 eV. What is the value of stopping potential?

How does the stopping potential apply to a photocell change if the distance between the light source and the cathode of the cell is doubled?

On what factor does the retarding potential of a photocell depend?

Electron and proton are moving with the same speed, which will have more wavelength?

Define the intensity of radiation in photon pictures of light.

The stopping potential in an experiment on the photoelectric effect is 1.5 V. What is the maximum kinetic energy of the photoelectrons emitted?

The maximum kinetic energy of a photoelectron is 3 eV. What is its stopping potential?

The wavelength of electromagnetic radiation is doubled. What will happen to the energy of photons?

Define mass defect?

What is an electron volt?

Name the series of hydrogen spectrum which has the least wavelength.

Why is the classical (Rutherford) model for an atom of an electron orbiting around the nucleus not able to explain the atomic

Write the expression for Bohr‘s radius in the hydrogen atom.

Two nuclei have mass numbers in the ratio of 1: 2. What is the ratio of their nuclear densities?

Two nuclei have mass numbers in the ratio of 1: 8. What is the ratio of their nuclear radii?

Two nuclei have mass numbers in the ratio of 8:125. What is the ratio of their nuclear radii?

What is the angular momentum of an electron in the third orbit of an atom)