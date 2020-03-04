CBSE 12th Political Science Board Exam 2020: Check Chapter-Wise Important Questions & Answers of all the Chapters

CBSE 12th Political Science Board Exam 2020 is scheduled to be on 6th March. Students who are on their last-minute revision will find these compiled set of important questions & answers extremely helpful. The syllabus of class 12 Political Science comprises two books i.e. Contemporary World Politics and Politics in India Since Independence. We are providing you with questions of all the chapters along with some of the links which are important for CSBE class 12th Board Exam 2020.

Important Questions & Answers from Contemporary World Politics

This book of Class 12 Political Science consists of a total of 9 chapters. Students who will be appearing for this exam must focus on a few of the chapters such as Globalisation, Cold War Era, etc. Both the long and short questions will be asked from the chapters of this book. Go through them from below:

The Cold War Era The End of Bipolarity US Hegemony in World Politics Alternative Centres of Power Contemporary South Asia International Organisations Security in the Contemporary World Environment and Natural Resources Globalisation

Important Questions & Answers from Politics in India Since Independence

Another book prescribed by CBSE for Class 12 Political Science also consists of 9 chapters. The book focuses on the Indian political scenario since Independence. Chapters such as ‘Era of One-Party Dominance’ explains the emergence of other parties than Congress while ‘India’s External Relations’ focuses on India’s growing relations with other countries and its changing image globally. Go through the 9 chapters from below and find the link to important questions.

Challenges of Nation Building Era of One-Party Dominance Politics of Planned Development India’s External Relations Challenges to and Restoration of the Congress System The Crisis of Democratic Order Rise of Popular Movements Regional Aspirations Recent Developments in Indian Politics

