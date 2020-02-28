CBSE Class 12 Political Science Board Exam 2020: Check Important MCQs with Answers

CBSE Class 12 Political Science board exam is to be held on 6th March 2020. The CBSE prescribed curriculum consists of two books i.e. Contemporary World Politics and Politics in India Since Independence. Students who are on their last-minute revision stage must check MCQs as well. With one mark weightage, these one-line questions help in increasing the score. Check the important MCQs of CBSE 12 Political Science which is expected in CBSE board exam 2020.

Q-Which state was carved out of Assam from the following

Meghalaya

Sikkim

Manipur

Tripura

Ans- Meghalaya

Q-Select the correct option for the leader and the country that helped to reach the Tashkent agreement between India and Pakistan:

India, Nehru USSR, Kosygin Egypt, Nasser Indonesia, Sukarno

Ans- The correct option is USSE, Kosygin

Q-Which of the following countries had an issue related to the migration of Rohingyas?

a) Nepal

b) Bhutan

c)Myanmar

d)China

Ans- Myanmar had an issue related to the migration of Rohingyas.

Q-Select the Correct Option:

The Grand Alliance of the opposition of 1971

Got a combined tally of seats that was less than 40.

Had a clear ideological program.

Had a grand finish in the 1970 elections.

Proved to be a grand success.

Ans- The correct option is ‘Got a combined tally of seats that was less than 40’

Q-Apart from the given options, there was one more aim that the Indian leaders were committed to at the time of Independence

A)Liberty

B)Equality

C)Fraternity

Ans- Democracy

Q-Which of the following statements are Incorrect about the contemporary world order?

There is an absence of a world government that could regulate the state’s behavior. The US is the predominant player in world affairs. States are using force against one another. States which violate international law are severely punished by the UN.

Ans- ' d’ statement is incorrect about the contemporary world order.

Q- Which of the following statements about the NIEO is false?

a) Give the LDCs control over their natural resources b) Obtain access to Western markets c) Reduce the cost of technology from Western countries d) Provide the developed countries with a greater role in international economic institutions.

Ans- ‘d’- Provide the developed countries with a greater role in international economic institutions.

Q- Which institution has replaced the planning commission?

A)Niti Ayog

B)Institute of Economic Growth

C)Strategic Foresight Group

D)South Asia Analysis Group

Ans- Niti Ayog

Q-The disintegration of the Soviet Union after the Second World War was one of the most important events that changed the global geopolitics. Go through the following statements in this regard and choose the correct one/s.1. In 1991, a coup took place that was encouraged by Communist Party hardliners.

2. Boris Yeltsin emerged as a national hero in opposing this coup.

3. In December 1991, under the leadership of Yeltsin, Russia, Ukraine and Belarus, three major republics of the USSR, declared that the Soviet Union was disbanded.

Code:

a) 1 and 2 only

b) 1 and 3 only

c) 2 and 3 only

d) All of the above

Ans- The correct answer is 'd ’.