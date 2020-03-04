CBSE 12th Political Science Board Exam 2020: Check Important Map-Based Questions &Answers

CBSE Class 12 Political Science board exam is to be held on 6th March 2020. Students who are on their last-minute revision must also check some of the most frequently asked questions. The question paper of class 12 Political Science consists of one Map question every year. To help you in achieving your desired score, we are giving you some of the important map questions that are expected in CBSE class 12 Political Science Board Exam 2020. The mentioned questions are taken from past year question papers, Political Science Sample papers as well as NCERT textbook.

Q1-In an outline Political Map of India, five states have been marked as A, B, C, D, E. Answer the following questions below on the basis of the map.

(i) The State to which C. Rajagopalachari, the first Indian Governor-General of India, belonged.

(ii) The State where the first non-Congress Government was formed by E.M.S. Namboodiripad.

(iii) The State to which Rafi Ahmed Kidwai, the Union Minister for Food and Agriculture (1952-54) belonged.

(iv) The State faced the most acute food crisis in 1965-67.

(v) The State which led the country to the White Revolution through Dairy Cooperative Movement.

Ans- The following answers are given below:

(D) Tamil Nadu

(E) Kerala

(B) Uttar Pradesh

(A) Bihar

(C) Gujarat

Q2-In the given political outline map of India, five states have been shown as (A),(B),(C),(D) and (E). Identify them on the basis of the given information. Give their correct names with the respective serial number of the information and alphabet concerned in the format below:

The State which came into existence due to bifurcation at the time of partition in 1947. A Princely State whose ruler resisted its merger with India. The State where the Congress party failed to win a majority in the First general Elections of India. The 29th State of India The State that was created in 1966.

Ans:

Sr. No. Of the Information Used Alphabet Concerned Name of the State (i) E West Bengal (ii) D Jammu & Kashmir (iii) A Kerala (iv) B Telangana (v) C Haryana

Q3-In the given political outline map of South Asia, five countries have been marked as (A), (B), (C), (D) and (E). Identify them on the basis of the information given below and write their correct names along with their respective serial number of the information used and the concerned alphabets as per the following format ;

An important country but it is not considered to be a part of South Asia. The country has a successful Democratic System. This country has had both Civilian and Military rulers. This country had Constitutional Monarchy. An Island nation which was a Sultanate till 1968.

Ans-

Sr. No. Of the Information Used Alphabet Concerned Name of the Country (i) B China (ii) D Sri Lanka (iii) E Bangladesh (iv) A Nepal (v) C Maldives

Q4-In the given outline political map of India five states have been marked as (A), (B), (C),(D) and (E). Identify these states on the basis of the information given below and write their correct names in your answer book, along with their respective serial number of the information used and the concerned alphabets as per the following format:

The state where women put a ban on the sale of arrack and stopped its auction. The state where there was anti-Hindi agitation in 1965. The state where the MKSS demanded records for famine relief and accounts of laborers. The state where the Sardar Sarovar dam is located. The state which saw a farmer's agitation in 1988 protesting against the governments increased electricity rates.

Ans-

Sr. No. Of the Information Used Alphabet Concerned Name of the State (i) B Andhra Pradesh (ii) C Tamil Nadu (iii) A Rajasthan (iv) D Gujarat (v) E Uttar Pradesh

Q5-In the given political outline map of the world, five countries have been marked as A, B, C, D, E . Identify these countries on the basis of information given below and write their correct names along with their respective the serial number of the information used and the concerned alphabets as per following format:

The country where ‘Earth Summit was held in June 1992 A leading contributor to greenhouse gas emissions A country is known for its and anti-dam pro-river movements A country exempted from the requirement of the Kyoto Protocol. The second-largest producer of crude oil in the world

Ans-

Sr. No. Of the Information Used Alphabet Concerned Name of the Country (i) C Brazil (ii) B USA (iii) E India (iv) A China (v) D Iraq

Q6-In the given political outline map of India, five states have been marked as (A), (B),(C),(D) and (E). Identify these states on the basis of the information given below and give their correct names along with their respective serial number of the information used and the concerned alphabets as per the following format.

State which was the protectorate of India but became 22nd state of the Indian union State which is related with article 370 of the Indian constitution State where the Chipko Movement began State where The Operation Blue Star was launched State which is highly affected the Naxalites.

Ans-

Sr. No. Of the Information Used Alphabet Concerned Name of the State (i) E Sikkim (ii) A Jammu & Kashmir (iii) C Uttarakhand (iv) D Punjab (v) B Bengal

Q7-In the given political outline map of India, five states have been marked as (A), (B),(C),(D) and (E). Identify these states on the basis of the information given below and write their correct names along with their respective serial number of the information used and the concerned alphabets as per the following format.

State to which the Nizam belonged to. State which is related to article 370 of the Indian constitution. State where the operation blue star was launched State from where the J.P.Narayan demanded the dismissal of congress govt. State which is highly affected the Naxalites.

Ans-