CBSE Class 12 Political Science Previous Year Question Papers with Solutions PDF Download

CBSE Political Science Previous Year Question Paper Class 12: Get here the previous year question papers for CBSE Class 12th Political Science subject with solutions. By solving these past years’ question papers, candidates would be able to develop their own idea of the topics, chapters and questions that they need to pay more attention to and/or work more on.

CBSE Political Science Previous Year Question Paper Class 12: In this article, we are providing past year question papers for students who are pursuing Political Science under Humanities/Arts stream in CBSE class 12th. These previous year question papers will prove beneficial to you once you start revising the syllabus content for exams.

Students can get here the previous years’ question papers of Political Science starting right from the 2021-22 academic session. We urge the students to make note that while in 2020-21 there were no board examinations held, the 2021-22 session had exams in two terms as term 2 and term 1. We have also provided the questions papers from 2019, 2018, 2017 and 2016.

Students can download the CBSE Class 12 Political Science question papers in PDF from this article here. We have organised and tabulated these question papers with their answer key/ marking scheme in a year wise format to make it easy for you to go through them.

CBSE Previous Year Question Papers for Class 12 Political Science

The year-wise question papers for Class 12th Political Science subject have been provided in the table below –

Importance of the Political Science Question Paper for the CBSE Class 12 Students

Before appearing for the Political Science board examination, it is extremely necessary for the board exam candidates to have an overview of the whole examination pattern. To get this overall idea of the complete question paper, candidates need to go through the previous year question papers.

The previous year question papers help the candidates in understanding the kind of questions and the difficulty level that students have previously faced.

Why should one solve Political Science Previous Year Question Papers?

CBSE Class 12 Political Science subject papers will help students give their best performance by boosting their confidence. This happens because the previous year question papers help students foresee the most frequently asked questions and predict the range of difficulty level in which questions from different topics would be asked.

As students try to attempt each year’s question papers on their own, they not only get to see the patterns but also get to practise through these mini mock tests that they go through.

This also aids in improving their performance in the actual board exams.

CBSE Class 12 Political Science Marking Scheme

(Code No. 028)

Time: 3 hrs.

Max. Marks: 80

Part A: Contemporary World Politics

Units Contents Marks 1 The End of Bipolarity 8 2 New Centres of Power 12 3 Contemporary South Asia 4 United Nations and its Organizations 10 5 Security in Contemporary World 6 Environment and Natural Resources 10 7 Globalization Total 40

Part B: Politics in India since Independence

Units Contents Marks 1 Challenges of Nation-Building 08 2 Planned Development 3 India’s Foreign Policy 08 4 Parties and Party System in India 12 5 Democratic Resurgence 6 Regional Aspirations 12 7 Indian Politics: Recent Trends and Development Total 40

