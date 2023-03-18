CBSE Class 12 Political Science Board Exam 2023: TOP 3 Revision Tips and Resources Here

CBSE Class 12 Political Science Board Exam 2023 Revision Tips: CBSE Class 12 board exam 2022-23 candidates will be appearing in their Political Science board exam on the morning of Monday. Check important revision tips for CBSE Class 12th Civics Exam here.

CBSE Class 12 Political Science Board Exam 2023 Revision Tips: Class 12th CBSE Board students will be appearing for their Political Science paper on Monday at 10.30 AM. With exactly a day left, we have provided here some of the most effective and important revision tips for the CBSE Class 12 Political Science board exams 2023.

CBSE Class 12 Political Science Board Exam 2023

CBSE Class 12 Political Science board exam will be conducted for 70 marks.

15 minutes will be allotted for students to read the questions.

3 hours of time will be given to attempt the paper.

CBSE Class 12 Political Science Board Exam Question Paper Structure

Question numbers 1-12 will be multiple choice questions of one mark each.

Question numbers 13-18 will be of 2 marks each.

Question numbers 19-23 will be of 4 marks each.

Question numbers 24-26 will be passage, cartoon and map-based questions.

Question numbers 27-30 will be 6 marks each.

There will be an internal choice in 6 marks questions.

CBSE Class 12 Political Science Revision Tips for the 2023 Board Exam

These exam preparation tips will help you in the last-minute preparation.

1: Check Political Science Syllabus

Go through the complete curriculum of Political Science to make sure that you have covered all the aspects of each chapter and unit.

Check CBSE Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2022-23

2: Check CBSE Class 12 Political Science Sample Paper and Solution

Also try to solve CBSE Class 12 Political Science Solved Sample Paper 2022-23 in order to fully understand what are the types of questions that can be asked and how to write each type of answer to score full marks in the upcoming Political Science exam.

3: Check CBSE Class 12 Political Science Topper Answer Sheet

Lastly, in order to score like a topper, you must go through the CBSE Class 12 Political Science Topper Answer Sheet from the previous years to see how they wrote their answers in order to become toppers. Try to take inspiration from thesae instead of copying it.