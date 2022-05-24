CBSE Class 12 Political Science Term 2 Question Paper PDF Download 2022: Answer Key To Be Released Soon!

Check and download the CBSE Class 12 Political Science Exam 2022: Term 2 Question Paper in the article below. Also, check the student's and experts' reviews and wait for the answer key link to be active below.

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Political Science exam 2022 was conducted on May 24, 2022. The students of class 12 were seen exiting the exam venues with happy faces. “It was very easy” exclaimed many students with joy today outside the centres. Check the question paper to be downloaded in PDF format here and students can also check the answer key by our experts below in some time.

The students of CBSE Class 12 have reported the following exam pattern this time.

CBSE Class 12 Political Science Exam 2022: Term 2 Paper Pattern

The total marks for the exam conducted today were 40. The exam was conducted for 2 hours that is from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Section A: 8 questions of 2 marks each making it a 16 marks section

Section B: 3 questions of 4 marks each making it 12 marks in total

Section C: 2 questions consisting of 6 marks each making it a 12 marks section

CBSE Class 12 Political Science Exam 2022: Term 2 Question Paper Download

CBSE Class 12 students were seen excited after the Term 2 Political Science exam today. The students said that they expect higher marks than the Term 1 Political Science exam today as well. The teachers also have found the exam paper to be easy and high scoring. The exam was based on the sample paper and the students found it easier for the same reason. Nothing was out of CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Political Science Syllabus in today's exam.

Download the question paper below in PDF format

CBSE Class 12 Political Science Term 2 Exam 2022: Answer Key- Link to be active soon!

The answer key would be uploaded soon on the website of Jagran Josh. Since the students found the exam to be easy and not lengthy, better marks than Term 1 are expected this year.

Now the students would need to prepare for the Economics and Biology exams to be conducted in the coming days. Check the articles below to help you in Revision before CBSE Class 12 Term 2 exams 2022 that are left now.

