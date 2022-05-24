CBSE Class 12 Political Science Term 2 Answer Key 2022: Check Question Paper & Solution

CBSE Class 12 Political Science Term 2 Exam 2022 Answer Key: Check the solutions to all the difficult questions of the CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Political Science paper held on May 24, 2022.

Q. Highlight any two excesses made by the Government during the emergency of 1975

The government made large scale arrests under preventive detention. Arrested political persons could not challenge arrest even under the Habeas Corpus petition. Despite filing many petitions government claimed it not to be necessary to be informed on grounds to arrest persons.

Q. Name any four members of the European Union.

Ans. Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Republic of Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden.

Q. Why was the judgement in the Shah Bano case challenged? Explain

Ans. This lawsuit has substantiated to be a milestone in the struggle for rights, and freedom for Muslim women.

The three issues raised against the judgement were

Whether Section 125 of the Code Of Criminal Procedure is concerned with Muslims or not.

Whether the amount of Mehr given by the husband on divorce is adequate to get the husband rid and is liable to maintain his wife or not.

Whether Uniform Civil Code applies to all religions or not

Q. Explain the concept of Chouburja Rajneeti as advanced by Ram Manohar Lohia

Ans. Lohiya advocated Chouburja Rajneeti in which he opines four pillars of politics as well as socialism: Centre, Region, District and Village – all are linked with each other. Giving consideration to affirmative action, Lohiya argued that the policy of affirmative action should not only be for the downtrodden but also for women and non-religious minorities. Based on the premise of Democratic Socialism and Chouburja Rajneeti, Lohiya supported a ‘Party of Socialism’ as an attempt of merging all political parties. The Party of Socialism according to Lohiya should have three symbols, viz., Spade [prepared to make efforts], Vote [power of voting], and Prison [Willingness to make sacrifices].

Q. "South Asia constitutes one geopolitical space, yet stands for diversity." Justify the statement.

Ans: The region is home to a rich diversity of cultures and religions, and yet it constitutes one geo-political space.

This is because the five countries share a common history and destiny, and have cooperative and competitive relations with each other on a number of issues.

They have also signed many important multilateral and bilateral agreements in various fields.

South Asia is a region of varied cultures and economies, each with its own role to play.

South Asia as a geopolitical space is a relatively recent development. It came into being with the gradual decline of the British Empire and the rise of independent states and nation-states in the subcontinent.

South Asia is one of the most diverse regions in the world. This is reflected in the wide variety of cultures, languages, cuisines, religions, and people that make up this region.

Q. Why is the Presidential election in 1969 in India considered 'Historical'? Highlight any two reasons.

Ans. The first controversial presidential election was held in the year 1969 when the internal difference among the syndicate members of the Congress party created a tussle of war between then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and the syndicate after the sudden demise of then-president Zakir Hussain. Indira Gandhi had favoured V.V Giri as presidential candidate whereas the party members had preferred Neelam Sanjiva Reddy. Amidst this tussle, the fifth presidential election was held where V.V Giri contested as an independent candidate to defeat Neelam Sanjiva Reddy, the official candidate of the Congress Party. The presidential election was controversial due to various complications which included constitutional silence on the appointment of acting head of the country after a sudden vacancy in the office of the President. The major reason behind such controversies was Indira’s willingness to support V.V Giri as the presidential candidate due to bitter relations with then Finance Minister “Morarji Desai”.

Q. "The objective of ASEAN is not restricted only to accelerate economic growth." Explain the statement.

Ans. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations is a political and economic union of 10 member states in Southeast Asia, which promotes intergovernmental cooperation and facilitates economic, political, security, military, educational, and sociocultural integration between its members and other countries in Asia. So it is not just economic growth ASEAN nations work on but also social and political growth.

Q. Explain the concept of 'Total Revolution'advocated by Jai Prakash Narayan.

Ans. Total Revolution is a combination of seven revolu­tions, namely, political, social, economic, cultural, ideological or intellectual, educational and spiritual; and the main motive is to bring in a change in the existing society that is in tune with the ideals of the Sarvodaya. JP had a very idealistic notion of soci­ety and it is in this endeavour, that he shifted from Marxism to Socialism and later towards Sarvodaya.

The answers to other questions would soon be updated here as they are solved by our experts. In case of any doubt, students can connect through the comment box. This is to inform you that the answers shared above are just expert answers and are not approved by the CBSE board how so ever.

