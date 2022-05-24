CBSE Class 12 Political Science Exam Analysis: 'Easiest Of All Papers', Say Students & Experts| Answer Key Soon! 

Check CBSE Class 12 Political Science Exam Analysis for Term2 Exam 2022 below. Get to know the first student reactions and expert reviews below. The answer key to the paper would be uploaded soon.

CBSE Class 12 Political Science Term 2 Exam has been conducted today that is on May 24, 2022, all across the country. The students have exited the exam centres now that the paper has ended. In the morning at 10:30, the exam began, ending at 12:30 pm. The reporters from Jagran Josh reached the centres of Delhi NCR to capture the first reactions of the students attending the CBSE Class 12 Political Science Term 2 exam. Check the first reactions and expert analysis of the paper below.

CBSE Class 12 Political Science Term 2: Student Reactions

The students were seen quite happy with the question paper today. A group of girls exited the exam centre in Mayur Vihar and informed the reporters that the paper was between an easy to moderate range. “It was like the Term 1 exam only and we are expecting high scores,” said Deepika, a student in the Class 12 Arts stream.

Today, unlike yesterday, the boys were also seen exiting the exam centres with satisfied faces. “I was relaxed as I saw the paper, I knew all the answers,” said Mayank, a student from DPS.

The students from Ghaziabad were also reportedly satisfied with the paper. One of the students exiting the centre in the city informed the reporters that everything was based on the application of theory and this is why the paper was found to be easy by the students.

“ Nothing was out of the syllabus”, said students outside a centre in Pratapvihar

CBSE Class 12 Political Science Term 2: Expert Reactions

The students of class 12th should be happy with the paper today, said the experts at Jagran Josh. The teachers are of the view that no paper could have been better than the paper set by CBSE today. Term 1 would have been a little tricky but the Term 2 exam was easy as the students already had an idea of the pattern.

The teacher of political science from DPS Ghaziabad was of the view that it was a high scoring exam. “The students can score better marks in Term 2 than Term 1.”

All in all the students and experts both have agreed that the exam was easy and the scores can be higher this Term.

