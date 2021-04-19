CBSE Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2021-22 (New): CBSE Academic Session 2021-22

CBSE: Check CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 for Class 12 Political Science subject. This syllabus contains complete details about Class 12 Political Science i.e., chapters, topics, exam pattern etc. Link to download CBSE Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2021-22 is given at the end of this article.

CBSE Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2021-22 (New):

Time: 3 hrs, Max. Marks: 80

Part A: Contemporary World Politics

Units Contents Periods Marks 1 Cold War Era and Non–aligned Movement 18 12 2 The End of Bipolarity 18 3 New Centers of Power 16 12 4 South Asia and the Contemporary World 16 5 United Nations and its Organizations 12 08 6 Security in Contemporary World 10 7 Environment and Natural Resources 10 08 8 Globalization 10 Total 110 40

Part B: Politics in India Since Independence

Units Contents Periods Marks 9 Challenges of Nation-Building 36 12 10 Planning and Development 11 India's Foreign Policy 08 06 12 Parties and the Party Systems in India 30 10 13 Democratic Resurgence 14 Social and New Social Movements in India 36 12 15 Regional Aspirations 16 Indian Politics: Trends and Developments Total 110 40

Part A: Contemporary World Politics

1 Cold War and Non-aligned Movement Emergence of two power blocs/Bipolarity, Non-aligned Movement (NAM). 18 Periods 2 The End of Bipolarity Disintegration of Soviet Union, Unipolar World, Middle East Crisis – Afghanistan, Gulf War, Democratic Politics and Democratization – CIS and the21st Century (Arab Spring). 18 Periods 3 New Centres of Power Organizations: European Union, ASEAN, SAARC, BRICS. Nations: Russia, China, Israel, India. 16 Periods 4 South Asia and the Contemporary World Conflicts and efforts for Peace and Democratization in South Asia: Pakistan, Nepal,Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives. 16 Periods 5 United Nations and its Organizations Principal Organs, Key Agencies: UNESCO, UNICEF, WHO, ILO, Security Counciland the Need for its Expansion. 12 Periods 6 Security in Contemporary World Security: Meaning and Types; Terrorism. 10 Periods 7 Environment and Natural Resources Environmental Movements, Global Warming and Climate Change, Conservation Of Natural Resources. 10 Periods 8 Globalization Globalization: Meaning, Manifestations and Debates. 10 Periods

Part B: Politics in India Since Independence

9 Challenges of Nation- Building Nation and Nation Building, Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel and Integration of States, Legacy of Partition: Challenge of Refugee, Resettlement, Kashmir Issue, Nehru’sApproach to Nation – Building, Political Conflicts over Language and Linguistic Organization of States. 20 Periods 10 Planning and Development Changing nature of India’s Economic Development, Planning Commission and Five Year Plans, National Development Council, NITI Aayog. 16 Periods 11 India's Foreign Policy Principles of Foreign Policy; India’s Changing Relations with Other Nations: US, Russia, China, Israel; India’s Relations with its Neighbours: Pakistan, Bangladesh,Nepal, Sri Lanka and Myanmar; India’s Nuclear Programme. 08 Periods 12 Parties and the Party Systems in India Congress System, Bi-party System, Multi-party Coalition System. 14 Periods 13 Democratic Resurgence Jaya Prakash Narayan and Total Revolution, Ram Manohar Lohia and Socialism,Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya and Integral Humanism, National Emergency, Democratic Upsurges – Participation of the Adults, Backwards and Youth. 16 Periods 14 Social and New Social Movements in India Social vs. New Social Movements, Farmer’s movements, Worker’s Movements,Women’s Movements, Ecological Movements. 10 Periods 15 Regional Aspirations Rise of Regional Parties, Punjab Crisis, The Kashmir issue, Movements forAutonomy. 10 Periods 16 Indian Politics: Trends and Developments Era of Coalitions: National Front, United Front, United Progressive Alliance [UPA] – I & II, National Democratic Alliance [NDA] – I, II, III & IV, Issues of Development and Governance. 16 Periods

Prescribed Books:

1. Contemporary World Politics, Class XII, Published by NCERT

2. Politics in India since Independence, Class XII, Published by NCERT

3. Uploaded Additional Study Materials

Note: The above textbooks are also available in Hindi and Urdu.

Question Paper Design (2021-22) POLITICAL SCIENCE(CODE NO. 028) CLASS XII TIME: 3 Hours, Max . Marks : 80 S.No Competencies Total Marks % Weightage 1 Demonstrative Knowledge + Understanding (Knowledge based simple recall questions, to know specific facts, terms, concepts, principles, or theories, Identify, define ,or recite, information) (Comprehension – to be familiar with meaning and to understand conceptually, interpret, compare, contrast, explain, paraphrase information) 29 Upto 37% 2 Knowledge / Conceptual Application (Use abstract information in concrete situation, to apply knowledge to new situations; Use given content to interpret a situation, provide an example, or solve a problem) 27 Upto 33% 3 Formulation Analysis, Evaluation and Creativity (Analysis & Synthesis- Classify, compare, contrast, or differentiate between different pieces of information; Organize and/or integrate unique pieces of information from a variety of sources)(includes Map interpretation) 24 Upto 30% Total 80 100%

Project Work : 20 Marks

□ Scheme of Options:

There is an internal choice for long answer questions of 6 marks.

□ In order to assess different mental abilities of learners, question papers are likely to include questions based on passages, visuals such as maps, cartoons, etc. No factual question will be asked on the information given in the plus (+) boxes in the textbooks.

Class XII

Paper I: Contemporary World Politics

Unit-2: The End of Bipolarity

Sub-Unit: ‘Arab Spring’

The 21st century witnessed emergence of new developments for democracies and democratization in West Asian countries, one such event is characterized as Arab Spring that began in 2010. Located in Tunisia, the Arab Spring took its roots where the struggle against corruption, unemployment and poverty was started by the public which turned into a political movement because the people considered the existing problems as outcome of autocratic dictatorship. The demand for democracy that started in Tunisia spread throughout the Muslim- dominated Arab countries in West Asia. Hosni Mubarak, who had been in power in Egypt since

1979, also collapsed as a result of the massive democratic protests. In addition, the influence of Arab Spring could also be seen in Yemen, Bahrain, Libya and Syria where similar protests by the people led to democratic awakening throughout the region.

Unit-3: New Centres of Power

Sub-Unit: ‘BRICS’

The term BRICS refers to Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa respectively. BRIC was founded in 2006 in Russia. BRIC turned into BRICS after the inclusion of South Africa in its first meeting in the year 2009. The key objectives of BRICS are primarily to cooperate and distribute mutual economic benefits among its members besides non-interference in the internal policies of each nation and mutual equality. The 11th conference of the BRICS concluded in Brazil in

2019, chaired by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

Sub-Unit: ‘Russia’

Russia has been the largest part of the former Soviet Union even before its disintegration. After the dissolution of the Soviet Union in late 1980s and early 1990s, Russia emerged as the strong successor of USSR [Union of Soviet Socialist Republics]. Russia's GDP is currently 11th in the world. Russia has reserves of minerals, natural resources and gases that make it a powerful country in the global world. In addition, Russia is a nuclear state with a huge stock of sophisticated weapons. Russia is also a permanent member of the UN Security Council, called P-5.

Sub-Unit: ‘India’

The 21st century India is being seen as an important emerging global power. The world is experiencing the power and rise of India in a multidimensional way. The economic, cultural, strategic position of the country with a population of more than 135 crores is very strong. From an economic perspective, targeting the goal of a $5 trillion economy, a competitive huge market, an ancient inclusive culture with 200 million people of Indian Diaspora spreading across the globe impart distinct meaning and salience to India as a new centre of power in the 21st century. From a strategic perspective, the military of India is self-sufficient with indigenous nuclear technology making it another nuclear power. ‘Make in India’ scheme in technology and science is another milestone of Indian economy. All these changes are making India an important centre of power in the present world.

Sub-Unit: ‘Israel’

Shown on the world map with a pointer, Israel has emerged as one of the most powerful nations in the 21st century world in terms of science and technology, defence, intelligence besides economy. Situated in the middle of the burning politics of West Asian countries, Israel has reached the new heights of global political standing by virtue of its indomitable defence prowess, technological innovations, industrialization and agricultural development. Sustaining against adversity is the principle with which a small Jewish-Zionist nation, i.eIsrael is placed in the contemporary global politics in general and the Arab-dominated West Asian politics in particular.

Unit-5: United Nations and Its Organizations

Sub-Unit: ‘UNESCO’

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) was established on 4 November 1946. With its headquarter in Paris, France, UNESCO is a special body of the United Nations whose main objective is to promote education, natural science, society and anthropology, culture and communication. During the past several years, the special work done by UNESCO has been to promote literacy, technical and educational training and independent media etc. all across its member nations.

Sub-Unit: ‘UNICEF’

The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) was established in 1946 by the United Nations General Assembly as a body whose main task was to collect emergency funds for children and to help in their development work all across the world. Apart from this, UNICEF helps and encourages the work that promote children's health and better life in all parts of the world. With its’ headquarter in New York, United States, UNICEF has been working successfully in almost all 193 countries of the world.

Sub-Unit: ‘ILO’

The International Labour Organization (ILO), founded in October 1919 with its headquarter in Geneva, Switzerland, is a body of the United Nations which aims to promote efficient conditions of social justice and work for workers through international labour standards at the global level. In addition, there is an incentive for women and male workers to engage in productive work and to create safety, parity and self-respectful conditions for them at the workplace.

Unit-6: Security in Contemporary World

Sub-Unit: ‘Terrorism’

Terrorism refers to systematic use of brutal violence that creates an atmosphere of fear in society. It is used for many purposes, very prominently the politico-religious purposes.

There could be three broad meanings of terrorism:

● A systematic use of terror, often violent, especially as a means of coercion.

● Violent acts which are intended to create fear (terror); are perpetrated for a religious, political or, ideological goal; and deliberately target or disregard the safety of non- combatants (civilians).

● Acts of unlawful violence and war.

There is not a single nation in the world that does not suffer from terrorism. Although some countries have tried to divide terrorism into good and bad terrorism, India has always denied this distinction. India's current Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also clarified that terrorism cannot be divided into good or bad; it is a global problem and should be combated collectively.

Class XII

Paper II: Politics in India Since Independence

Unit-9: Challenges of Nation Building

Sub-Unit: ‘ Patel and National Integration’

The first deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, emerged as a major leader of the freedom movement after the Kheda Satyagraha (1918) and the Bardoli Satyagraha (1928).

At the time of independence, the problem of integration of princely states was a big challenge for the national unity and integrity of India. Under such difficult times, Sardar Patel undertook the daunting tasks of uniting all 565 princely states of India. Known as an ‘Iron Man’ of India, Patel's approach to the question of the merger of princely states into independent India was very clear. He was not in favour of any compromise with the territorial integrity of India. By his political experience, diplomatic prowess and foresightedness, out of India's 565 princely states many had already given their consent to merge with India even before achieving the independence Sardar Patel faced key challenges of integration from three states, viz., Hyderabad, Junagarh and Kashmir. It was under his leadership that Indian forces compelled Hyderabad and Junagarh to merge with India. Keeping well- versed with Pakistan’s intentions from Jinnah’s divisive ‘Two Nation Theory’, Sardar Patel's opinion on Kashmir was different from other leaders. Like Hyderabad, he also wanted Kashmir’s integration with India through military operations. But due to various reasons, Sardar could not succeed in integrating Kashmir fully with India. However, Sardar will always remain as an astounding leader who combined in himself the features of a true ‘Nationalist’, ‘Catalyst’ and ‘Realist’ – popularly characterised as NCR in Indian political history.

Unit-2: Planned Development

Sub-Unit: ‘ NITI Aa yog’

After independence, a Planning Commission based on socialist model was formed for the planned development of India. But in the era of globalization, especially in the 21st century, it was becoming ineffective and irrelevant, particularly in terms of coping with the pressing challenges of development. Hence, during his Independence Day speech on 15 August 2014,

Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about the abolition of the Planning Commission. NITI Aayog was constituted in place of the Planning Commission on 1 January 2015 with the objective of providing the necessary and technical advice to the Union Government regarding policy making at the Central and State levels.

The Prime Minister of India is the ex-officio Chairman of NITI Aayog and he appoints the Vice Chairperson of NITI Aayog. The first Vice Chairperson of NITI Aayog was Arvind Panagariya. Dr Rajiv Kumar is the current Vice Chairperson of NITI Aayog.

To harmonize the interests of national security and economic policy and to prepare strategic and long-term framework of policy and program, NITI Aayog acts as a think tank of the Union Government. By adopting a ‘Bottom-Up Approach’, the NITI Aayog acts in the spirit of cooperative federalism as it ensures equal participation of all states in the country.

Unit-3: India’ s Foreign Policy

Sub-Unit: ‘ India-Israel Relations’

Nearly 45 years after independence, due to various reasons, India's foreign policy with Israel remained largely unexplored notwithstanding the two nations gaining independence from the British colonial rule in 1947 and 1948 respectively.

Though historical and cultural ties between India and Israel have gone back from times immemorial, diplomatic relations formally developed between the two after the opening of Israeli embassy in India in 1992.

After the establishment of formal diplomatic relations, the relations between the two countries started gaining firmness in 1996 and 1998 onwards. Relations between the two democratic nations further intensified with the visits of the Two Heads of Government: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Israel in 2017 and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to India in 2018. The two nations have started cooperation in various fields like cultural exchange, security and defence, counterterrorism, space research, water and energy and agricultural development.

Sub-Unit: ‘India’s Nuclear Program’ (Updates)

India's nuclear policy has always been peace-oriented, whose clear impression is reflected in the policy of No First Use. But in view of contemporary regional security challenges, the present government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear that the policy of no first use can be reviewed and changed in consonance with India's regional and national security. In addition, India is committed to ensuring its membership in the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) and opposing partisan and unjust nuclear treaties like CTBT and NPT.

Unit-5: Democratic Resurgence

Sub-Unit: ‘Jaya Prakash Narayan and Total Revolution’ [Updates]

Jaya Prakash Narayan is known for three key contributions: Fight against Corruption, Principle of Communitarian Socialism and Championing of ‘Total Revolution’.

Jaya Prakash Narayan was the first leader in post-independence India who undertook a tirade against corruption through the participation of youth, particularly in Gujarat and Bihar. He advocated the office of Lokpal against corruption. His principle of Communitarian Socialism views India as a society of communities encompassing three key layers, viz., community, region and rashtra – all combining together as an example of true federation.

Based on the above principles, Jaya Prakash Narayan advocated transformation of individual, society and state through his call for ‘Total Revolution’. His call for total revolution sought to encompass moral, cultural, economic, political, educational and ecological transformations. His political transformation included the right to recall, the importance of village/mohalla samities in democratic politics, and his call for Upper Ke Log to join the political struggle for a clean politics in the country.

The essence for transformation according to Jaya Prakash Narayan revolves around ‘Man’ who could be the real catalyst of change in India.

Sub-Unit: ‘ Ram Manohar Lohia and Socialism’

Ram Manohar Lohia has been one of the main proponents of socialism in India. He championed the idea of ‘Democratic Socialism ’ while associating his socialism with democracy. Lohia considered both capitalism and communism equally irrelevant for Indian society. His principle of Democratic Socialism has two objectives - the economic objective in form of food and housing and the non-economic objective in form of democracy and freedom.

Lohia advocated Chouburja Rajneeti in which he opines four pillars of politics as well as socialism: Centre, Region, District and Village – all are linked with each other. Giving consideration to affirmative action, Lohia argued that the policy of affirmative action should not only be for the downtrodden but also for the women and the non-religious minorities.

Based on the premise of Democratic Socialism and Chouburja Rajneeti, Lohia supported a

‘Party of Socialism’ as an attempt to merge all political parties. The Party of Socialism according to Lohia should have three symbols, viz., Spade [prepared to make efforts], Vote [power of voting], and Prison [Willingness to make sacrifices].

Sub-Unit: ‘ Deendayal Upadhyaya and Integral Humanism’

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya was a philosopher, sociologist, economist and politician. The philosophy presented by him is called 'Integral Humanism' which was intended to present an

'indigenous socio-economic model' in which human beings remain at the centre of development. The aim of Integral Humanism is to ensure dignified life for every human being while balancing the needs of the individual and society. It supports sustainable consumption of natural resources so that those resources can be replenished. Integral Humanism enhances not only political but also economic and social democracy and freedom. As it seeks to promote diversity, it is best suited for a country as diverse as India.

The philosophy of Integral Humanism is based on the following three principles:

● Primacy of whole, not part

● Supremacy of Dharma

● Autonomy of Society

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya opposed both Western 'capitalist individualism' and 'Marxist socialism'. According to Deendayal Upadhyaya, capitalist and socialist ideologies only consider the needs of the human body and mind, so they are based on materialistic purpose whereas spiritual development is equally considered important for the complete development of human beings which is missing in both capitalism and socialism. Basing his philosophy on the internal conscience, pure human soul to be called Chhitti, Deendayal Upadhyaya envisaged a classless, casteless and conflict-free social system.

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya advocated Indianization of Democracy, particularly with a focus on Economic Democracy. For him, decentralization & Swadeshi are the foundation of Economic Democracy. His philosophy broadly revolved around the principle of Arthayaam which states that both the absence and prominence of artha lead to the destruction and denigration of Dharma which is so central to Integral Humanism.

Sub-Unit: ‘ Democratic Upsurges’

Increasing participation of the people in the democratic politics of the country is broadly characterised as democratic upsurge. Based on this principle, social scientists have characterized three democratic upsurges in post- independence history of India.

The ‘First Democratic Upsurge’ could be attributed from the 1950s till 1970s which was based on the participation of Indian adult voters to the democratic politics both at the centre and in states. Falsifying the western myth that the success of democracy requires modernization, urbanization, education and access to media, the successful holding of elections to both Lok Sabha and legislative assemblies all across states on the principle of parliamentary democracy were the testimony of India’s first democratic upsurge.

During the 1980’s, the increasing political participation of the lower classes of the society such as SCs, STs and OBCs has been interpreted as ‘Second Democratic Upsurge’ by Yogendra Yadav. This participation has made Indian politics more accommodative and accessible for these classes. Although this upsurge has not made any major change in the standard of living of these classes, especially Dalits, the participation of these classes into the organizational and political platforms gave them the opportunity to strengthen their self-respect and ensure empowerment in the democratic politics of the country.

The era of Liberalization, Privatization and Globalization from the early 1990s is attributed to the emergence of a competitive market society encompassing all important sectors of economy, society and polity thus paving way for the ‘Third Democratic Upsurge’. The Third Democratic Upsurge represents a competitive electoral market which is based not on the principle of survival of the fittest but rather the survival of the ablest. It underlines three shifts in India’s electoral market: from State to Market, from Government to Governance, from State as Controller to State as Facilitator. Moreover, the Third Democratic Upsurge seeks to promote the participation of the youth who constitute a significant chunk of Indian society and have emerged as the real game changers in view of their increasing electoral preference for both development and governance in India’s contemporary democratic politics.

Unit-7: Regional Aspirations

Sub-Unit: ‘ The Kashmir Issue’

Since its integration with the Union of India, Kashmir has remained one of the burning issues in post-independence India. The problem became more complicated when it was accorded a special status in the Constitution through Article 370 and Article 35A – the former giving it special powers like having its separate Constitution/Constituent Assembly/Flag, new nomenclature for Chief Minister as Prime Minister and Governor as Sadr-e-Riyasat, and the non-enforcement of most of the Union laws in the state while the later imparting it special citizenship rights prohibiting the non-Kashmiris from buying property in the state.

It was against the special status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir that there was a call for abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A. Others equated Article 370 and 35A as ‘constitutionally recognized separatism’.

It was against this backdrop that the current NDA Government presented the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Bill in Rajya Sabha on 5 August 2019 for the abolition of Section 370 and 35-A from Kashmir, which was passed by a majority. The bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on 6 August 2019. After the President's assent on 9 August 2019, Sections 370 and 35A were repealed and Jammu and Kashmir got divided into two Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Unit-8: Indian Politics: Trends and Developments

Sub-Unit: ‘ NDA III & IV’

The Bharatiya Janata Party led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi got an absolute majority in the Lok Sabha elections held in May 2014 and after nearly 30 years in Indian politics, a strong government with an absolute majority was established at the Centre. Though called NDA III, the BJP-led coalition of 2014 was largely different from its predecessor coalition governments. Where the previous coalitions were led by one of the national parties, the NDA III coalition was not only steered by a national party, i.e., BJP it was also dominated by BJP with an absolute majority of its own in Lok Sabha. It was also called a ‘surplus majority coalition’. In that sense a major transformation could be seen in the nature of coalition politics which could be seen from one party led coalition to one party dominated coalition.

The 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the 17th since independence, once again brought back BJP led NDA [NDA IV] to the centre of power by winning more than 350 seats out of 543. The BJP on its own won 303 seats in Lok Sabha, the biggest number any single party has won in the lower house since 1984 when Congress swept the elections in the aftermath of Mrs Indira Gandhi’s assassination. Based on the tumultuous success of the BJP in 2019, Social Scientists have started equating the contemporary party system with the ‘BJP System’ where an era of one party dominance, like the ‘Congress System’ has once again started appearing in the democratic politics of India.

Sub-Unit: ‘ Issues of Development and Governance’

A major change in Indian politics after 2014 is the shift from caste and religion based politics to development and governance oriented politics. The NDA III Government started several socio- economic welfare schemes to make development and governance accessible to the masses such as -Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Jan-Dhan Yojana, Deendayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana, Kisan Fasal Bima Yojna, Beti Padhao, Desh Badhao, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, etc.

All these schemes intended to take administration to the doorstep of the common man by making the rural households, particularly the women, real beneficiaries of the Central Government schemes.

Download CBSE Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2021-22 (PDF)