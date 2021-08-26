CBSE Class 9 English (Language and Literature) Term 2 Syllabus 2021-2022 (PDF)

CBSE Revised Syllabus for Class 9th English for Term 2 of the 2021-2022 session can be downloaded from here in PDF format. The Term 2 Exam will be conducted according to the revised CBSE syllabus only.

The revised CBSE Syllabus 2021-2022 for Class 9 English will be used to conduct the examinations according to the new assessment scheme for the current academic session. With this article, you may download the CBSE Class 9 English Syllabus 2021-2022 for Term 2. This syllabus has been released by the board after revising and reducing the old syllabus. You will find here the list of the topics and chapters that must be prepared for Class 9 English in Term 2 (2021-2022). The term-end exams to be held in March-April 2022 will be based on this revised syllabus. It will be a subjective type questions based exam. Remember, the chapters and topics covered in Term 1 will not be repeated in Term 2.

Course Structure for CBSE Class 9 English (Code No. 184) 2021-2022 (Term II):

SECTION WEIGHTAGE (IN MARKS) READING 10 WRITING & GRAMMAR 10 LITERATURE 20 TOTAL 40 INTERNAL ASSESSMENT 10 GRAND TOTAL 50

Also Check CBSE Class 9 Revised Syllabus 2021-2022 for Term 1 & Term 2 (All Subjects)

Reading

Question based on the following kinds of unseen passages to assess inference, evaluation, vocabulary, analysis and interpretation:

1. Discursive passage (400-450 words)

2. Case based Factual passage (with visual input/ statistical data/ chart etc. 200-250 words)

Writing

1. Descriptive Paragraph (Diary)

2. Story writing (based on beginning line, outline, cues etc.)

Grammar

1. Tenses

2. Subject-Verb Concord

3. Modals

4. Determiners

5. Reported Speech

6. Commands and Requests

7. Statements

8. Questions

Literature

Questions based on extracts / texts to assess interpretation, inference, extrapolation beyond the text and across the texts.

Moments

1. Weathering the Storm in Ersama

2. The Last Leaf

3. A House is not a Home

4. The Beggar

Beehive

Prose

1. Packing

2. Reach for The Top

3. The Bond of Love

4. If I were You

Poems

1. No Men Are Foreign

2. On killing a Tree

3. The Snake Trying

Download the syllabus from the following link:

Students can also check the old syllabus of CBSE Class 9 English (Language and Literature) to know what changes have been made to the syllabus and how topics and chapters have been divided into the two terms. Link to the old syllabus is given below: