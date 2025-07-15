CBSE Marksheet Correction 2025: How to Correct Name and DOB in Class 10, 12 Certificates

CBSE Marksheet Correction 2025:This article outlines the revised rules for CBSE Marksheet Correction and changes in name and date of birth in academic records. It specifies a one-year time limit for date of birth corrections from the declaration of results. For name corrections, including spelling and typographical errors, applications are also considered within one year of the result declaration, provided they are consistent with school records and supported by attested documents. Changes in name or surname require a court order and notification in the Government Gazette before result publication. Navigating corrections or changes in personal details on academic documents can be a complex process. This article details the updated regulations concerning corrections to a candidate's name and date of birth, ensuring accuracy and consistency in official records. Understanding these rules is crucial for students, parents, and educational institutions to facilitate a smooth application process.

What is the fee for name correction in CBSE Marksheet? Fees for name corrections on CBSE marksheets and certificates: CBSE Name Correction Fees Type of Correction Fee (INR) Correction in Candidate's Name (on marksheet or certificate) 1000 Change in Mother's, Father's, or Guardian's Name 1000 + actual document cost Note: The fee for correcting a candidate's name also includes the marksheet or certificate fees. The process involves depositing the specified sum, and upon verification of original school records, the board will make the necessary modifications. CBSE Marksheet Correction 2025 in Date of Birth Applications for corrections in the date of birth must be submitted within one year of the date of declaration of results. The application must be duly forwarded by the Head of the school and accompanied by the documents mentioned in bye-laws 69.2(iii). No corrections will be made if the application is submitted after this one-year period.

Correction in Name (Spelling, Factual, Typographical Errors) Corrections in a candidate's name, surname, father's name, mother's name, or guardian's name are permissible for spelling or factual typographical errors. These corrections are made to ensure consistency with what is recorded in the school records or the list of candidates (LOC) submitted by the school. Applications for such name corrections will be considered only within one year of the date of declaration of the result. The application must be forwarded by the Head of the Institution along with the following attested documents: True Copy of Admission form(s) filled in by the parents at the time of admission, duly attested by the Head of the concerned institution.

True Copy of the School Leaving Certificate of the previous school, submitted by the parents of the candidate at the time of admission, duly attested by the Head of the concerned institution.

True copy of the portion of the page of the admission and withdrawal register of the school where the entry has been made in respect of the candidate, duly attested by the Head of the concerned institution.