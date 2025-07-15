Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

CBSE Marksheet Correction 2025: How to Correct Name and DOB in Class 10, 12 Certificates

CBSE Marksheet Correction 2025: This article provides detailed revised rules for correcting academic records, specifically name and date of birth. Date of birth corrections must be applied for within one year of result declaration. Name corrections (spelling/typographical errors) also have a one-year limit, requiring consistency with school records and attested documents. Check out the complete article for more information.

Anisha Mishra
ByAnisha Mishra
Jul 17, 2025, 12:20 IST
CBSE Marksheet Correction 2025: How to Correct Name and DOB in Class 10, 12 Certificates
CBSE Marksheet Correction 2025: How to Correct Name and DOB in Class 10, 12 Certificates

CBSE Marksheet Correction 2025:This article outlines the revised rules for CBSE Marksheet Correction and changes in name and date of birth in academic records. It specifies a one-year time limit for date of birth corrections from the declaration of results. For name corrections, including spelling and typographical errors, applications are also considered within one year of the result declaration, provided they are consistent with school records and supported by attested documents. Changes in name or surname require a court order and notification in the Government Gazette before result publication.

Navigating corrections or changes in personal details on academic documents can be a complex process. This article details the updated regulations concerning corrections to a candidate's name and date of birth, ensuring accuracy and consistency in official records. Understanding these rules is crucial for students, parents, and educational institutions to facilitate a smooth application process.

What is the fee for name correction in CBSE Marksheet?

Fees for name corrections on CBSE marksheets and certificates:

CBSE Name Correction Fees

Type of Correction

Fee (INR)
Correction in Candidate's Name (on marksheet or certificate) 1000
Change in Mother's, Father's, or Guardian's Name 1000 + actual document cost

Note: The fee for correcting a candidate's name also includes the marksheet or certificate fees. The process involves depositing the specified sum, and upon verification of original school records, the board will make the necessary modifications.

CBSE Marksheet Correction 2025 in Date of Birth

Applications for corrections in the date of birth must be submitted within one year of the date of declaration of results. The application must be duly forwarded by the Head of the school and accompanied by the documents mentioned in bye-laws 69.2(iii). No corrections will be made if the application is submitted after this one-year period.

Correction in Name (Spelling, Factual, Typographical Errors)

Corrections in a candidate's name, surname, father's name, mother's name, or guardian's name are permissible for spelling or factual typographical errors. These corrections are made to ensure consistency with what is recorded in the school records or the list of candidates (LOC) submitted by the school.

Applications for such name corrections will be considered only within one year of the date of declaration of the result. The application must be forwarded by the Head of the Institution along with the following attested documents:

  • True Copy of Admission form(s) filled in by the parents at the time of admission, duly attested by the Head of the concerned institution.

  • True Copy of the School Leaving Certificate of the previous school, submitted by the parents of the candidate at the time of admission, duly attested by the Head of the concerned institution.

  • True copy of the portion of the page of the admission and withdrawal register of the school where the entry has been made in respect of the candidate, duly attested by the Head of the concerned institution.

CBSE Marksheet Correction 2025: Change in Name or Surname

Applications for changes in the name or surname of candidates may be considered under specific circumstances. Such changes must have been admitted by a Court of Law and officially notified in the Government Gazette. This notification must occur before the publication of the candidate's result.

Check: CBSE Marksheet Correction 2025 Official PDF Download.

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!

https://t.me/jagranjoshofficial

Anisha Mishra
Anisha Mishra

Content Writer

Anisha Mishra is a mass communication professional and content strategist with a total two years of experience. She's passionate about creating clear, results-driven content—from articles to social media posts—that genuinely connects with audiences. With a proven track record of shaping compelling narratives and boosting engagement for brands like Shiksha.com, she excels in the education sector, handling CBSE, State Boards, NEET, and JEE exams, especially during crucial result seasons. Blending expertise in traditional and new digital media, Anisha constantly explores current content trends. Connect with her on LinkedIn for fresh insights into education content strategy and audience behavior, and let's make a lasting impact together.
... Read More

Latest Stories

FAQs

  • Can I change my date of birth in 10th certificate CBSE?
    +
    Yes, it is possible to change the date of birth on your CBSE 10th certificate, but there are specific rules and timelines to follow. 
  • How to correct name in CBSE class 12 marksheet?
    +
    The application must be duly forwarded by the Head of the school and accompanied by the documents mentioned in bye-laws 69.2(iii). 

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News