CCRAS Recruitment 2022: Apply Online For Research Officer, Pharmacist & Others @ccras.nic.in

CCRAS has invited online application for the 38 Pharmacist and Other posts on its official website. Check CCRAS recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

CCRAS Recruitment 2022 Notification: Central Council For Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) has released recruitment notification for the 38 posts of Research Officer, Pharmacist & others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts on or before 14 August 2022.

Out of total 38 Posts released, there are 25 for Pharmacist, 4 for Research Officer (Ayurveda), 08 for Panchakarma Technician and 01 for Research Officer (Information Technology).

Notification Details CCRAS Recruitment 2022 :

Advertisement No- 03/2022

Important Dates CCRAS Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 14 August 2022

Vacancy Details CCRAS Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Research Officer (Ayurveda)-04

Pharmacist-25

Panchakarma Technician-08

Research Officer (Information Technology)-01

Eligibility Criteria CCRAS Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Research Officer (Ayurveda)-a) Post graduate Degree (MD/MS) in Ayurveda from any University/restitution recognized by CCIM,/NClSM

b) Enrolment on the Central Register of CCIM/ NCISM or State Register of Ayurveda/ISM

Pharmacist-Diploma in Pharmacy/D Pharm (Ay) from recognized University/institution with two years experience in recognized Ayurvedic Hospital; Or B Pharm (Ay)

Panchakarma Technician-(a) Diploma or certificate course in Panchakarma of minimum one year duration from recognized Institution;

(b)Three years experience in a recognized Ayurvedic Hospital/Institution.

Research Officer (Information Technology)-(a) Master's Degree in Information Technology / Computer Science from any recognized University/institute;

(b) Three years experience after obtaining Master's Degree in relevant subject from any Recognized / Registered Research / Academic / Institution / Laboratory / industry or Ph.D. in for only the candidates holding M. Sc. Degree as Per (a) above.

CCRAS Recruitment 2022 Notification: PDF





How to Apply CCRAS Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Candidates are required to apply online through the application link available on the official website-www.ccras.nic.in.