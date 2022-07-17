CCRAS Recruitment 2022: Apply Online For Research Officer, Pharmacist & Others @ccras.nic.in

CCRAS Recruitment 2022 Notification: Central Council For Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) has released recruitment notification for the 38 posts of Research Officer, Pharmacist & others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts on or before 14 August 2022.
Out of total 38 Posts released, there are 25 for Pharmacist, 4 for Research Officer (Ayurveda), 08 for Panchakarma Technician and 01 for Research Officer (Information Technology).
Notification Details CCRAS Recruitment 2022 :
Advertisement No- 03/2022
Important Dates CCRAS Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application: 14 August 2022
Vacancy Details CCRAS Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Research Officer (Ayurveda)-04
Pharmacist-25
Panchakarma Technician-08
Research Officer (Information Technology)-01
Eligibility Criteria CCRAS Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Educational Qualification:
Research Officer (Ayurveda)-a) Post graduate Degree (MD/MS) in Ayurveda from any University/restitution recognized by CCIM,/NClSM
b) Enrolment on the Central Register of CCIM/ NCISM or State Register of Ayurveda/ISM
Pharmacist-Diploma in Pharmacy/D Pharm (Ay) from recognized University/institution with two years experience in recognized Ayurvedic Hospital; Or B Pharm (Ay)
Panchakarma Technician-(a) Diploma or certificate course in Panchakarma of minimum one year duration from recognized Institution;
(b)Three years experience in a recognized Ayurvedic Hospital/Institution.
Research Officer (Information Technology)-(a) Master's Degree in Information Technology / Computer Science from any recognized University/institute;
(b) Three years experience after obtaining Master's Degree in relevant subject from any Recognized / Registered Research / Academic / Institution / Laboratory / industry or Ph.D. in for only the candidates holding M. Sc. Degree as Per (a) above.
CCRAS Recruitment 2022 Notification: PDF
How to Apply CCRAS Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Candidates are required to apply online through the application link available on the official website-www.ccras.nic.in.