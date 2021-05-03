CDAC Recruitment 2021 for 112 Project Engineer Posts, Download CDAC Notification @cdac.in

How to apply for CDAC Project Engineer Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 7 May 2021. No hard copy/printed applications should be sent to C-DAC.

What is the selection process for CDAC Project Engineer Recruitment 2021?

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and interview.

What is the qualification required for CDAC Project Engineer Recruitment 2021?

Candidates holding B.E/B. Tech.in the concerned subject are eligible to apply. Candidates are advised to check the official notification hyperlink before applying to the post.

What is the last date for CDAC Project Engineer Recruitment 2021?

How many vacancies will be recruited through CDAC Project Engineer Recruitment 2021?

A total of 112 vacancies will be recruited for the post of Project Engineer.