CDAC Recruitment 2021 for 112 Project Engineer Posts, Download CDAC Notification @cdac.in
CDAC Project Engineer Recruitment 2021 Notification Released at cdac.in. Check the application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
CDAC Recruitment 2021: Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) has released for recruitment to the post of Project Engineers against the advertisement number C-DAC/Noida/02/April/2021. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 7 May 2021.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of application: 7 May 2021
CDAC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Project Engineer - 112 Posts
CDAC Project Engineer Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: B.E/B. Tech. in Computer Science/IT/Computer Applications/Electronics /MCA or Masters in Technology (M.Tech)/Masters in Engineering (M.E) in Computer Science/IT/Computer Applications/Electronics or Ph.D in Computer Science/IT/Computer Applications/Electronics. Candidates are advised to check the official notification hyperlink before applying to the post.
CDAC Project Engineer Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 37 years to 50 years
CDAC Project Engineer Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and interview.
Download CDAC Project Engineer Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF & Online Application Form
How to apply for CDAC Project Engineer Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 7 May 2021. No hard copy/printed applications should be sent to C-DAC. Incomplete and defectively filled up forms shall be rejected straightway and no subsequent correspondences will be entertained in this regard. Candidates are advised to go through the provided hyperlink before applying online. The candidates should note that the one candidate is advised to apply for one Post only which is most suitable to their qualification and experience.
