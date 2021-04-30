Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

OPSC Recruitment 2021 for Homeopathic/Ayurvedic Medical Officer Posts, Apply Online @opsc.gov.in

OPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification is out for 356 vacancies of Ayurvedic/Homeopathic Medical Officer Posts. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Apr 30, 2021 17:15 IST
OPSC Recruitment 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released for recruitment to the post of Homeopathic Medical Officers and Ayurvedic Medical Officers in the Group B rank of the State under Health and Family Welfare Department. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before the online application last date.

This recruitment is being done to recruit 356 vacancies of Ayurvedic/Homeopathic Medical Officer Posts. Out of which, 170 vacancies are for Ayurvedic Medical Officer and 186 are for Homeopathic Medical Officer. The online application for the aforesaid posts will start from 15 May onwards for Ayurvedic Medical Officer while the registration for Homeopathic Medical Officer will start from 21 May onwards. The candidates can refer to this article to know the eligibility, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other posts.

Important Dates:

  • Starting date of registration/re-registration and payment of a fee for Ayurvedic Medical Officer: 15 May 2021
  • Last date for registration and payment of a fee for Ayurvedic Medical Officer: 18 June 2021
  • Last date for submission of application for Ayurvedic Medical Officer: 25 June 2021
  • Starting date of registration/re-registration and payment of a fee for Homeopathic Medical Officer: 21 May 2021
  • Last date for registration and payment of a fee for Homeopathic Medical Officer: 22 June 2021
  • Last date for submission of application for Homeopathic Medical Officer: 29 June 2021

OPSC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Ayurvedic Medical Officer  - 170 Posts
  • Homeopathic Medical Officer - 186 Posts

OPSC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Ayurvedic Medical Officer  - Candidates Should Possess Bachelor Degree in Ayurvedic Medicine & Surgery (BAMS).
  • Homeopathic Medical Officer - Candidates Should Possess Bachelor Degree in Homoeopathic Medicine & Surgery (BHMS).

OPSC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 21 to 32 years (Age relaxation will be admissible for SC/ST/OBC/PH candidates as per Central Govt. rules.)

How to apply for OPSC Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply online at opsc.gov.in. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

 

