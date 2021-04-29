WCL Recruitment 2021 for 33 GDMO & Specialist Posts, Download Application Form @westerncoal.in

WCL Recruitment 2021: Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) is going to fill about 33 vacancies of General Duty Medical Officers and Specialist against the advertisement number WCL/2021/ EE/ 1418 across the country. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 15 May 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: 15 May 2021

WCL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

General Duty Medical Officer - 9 Posts

Specialists - 24 Posts

Physician - 4 Posts

General Surgeon - 4 Posts

Obs & Gyn - 3 Posts

Anaethesist - 4 Posts

Paediatrician - 2 Posts

Ophthalmologist - 1 Post

Radiologist - 3 Posts

Orthopaedic Surgeon - 2 Posts

ENT - 1 Post

WCL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

GDMO - MBBS from recognized Institute/ College approved by Medical Council of India/ State Medical Council.

Specialists – MBBS from recognized Institute/ College approved by Medical Council of India/ State Medical Council with recognized Post Graduate Degree/ Diplomat National Board (DNB) /Post Graduate Diploma with 03 Years post qualification experience connected with Specialty from a hospital/clinic.

WCL Recruitment 2021 Salary

GDMO - Rs. 90,000 /-

Specialist - Rs. 1,25,000 /-

WCL Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

Maximum age limit: 65 years as on the date of notification.

Minimum experience required: 05 years as on the date of notification.

Download WCL Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for WCL Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the offline mode. The applications will be submitted to General Manager (Personnel), Executive Establishment Department, WCL, 2nd Floor, Coal Estate, WCL HEADQUARTERS, CIVIL LINES, NAGPUR, MAHARASHTRA, PIN CODE: 440001 or on email ID hrrecruitment.wcl@coalindia.in, which should reach within the stipulated time by 15-05-2021 (By 05:00 PM).

