C-DAC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 54 Project Manager and Other Posts, B.E / B.Tech / MCA / M.Sc Degree holders are eligible

D-DAC Recruitment 2022: C-DAC, Hyderabad has invited applications for recruitment to the Project Manager, Project Engineer, Module Leader & Other Posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts till 30 March 2022. Candidates having B.E / B.Tech / MCA / M.Sc in the relevant stream are eligible for Project Manager, Project Engineer, Module Leader & Other Posts. Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), is a Scientific Society of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India. You have the opportunity to be a part of a C-DAC-like organization. For the sake of the candidates, we have provided all the details of C-DAC Recruitment Notification 2022 here. You can check eligibility criteria, selection process, age limit, and other important details here.
C-DAC Recruitment Notification 2022 details:
Advt. No.- C-DAC(H)/RECT No.01 (2022/Mar)
C-DAC Recruitment Notification 2022 Important Dates:
Commencement of online application process for C-DAC Jobs- 15 March 2022
Last of the online application process for C-DAC Jobs: 30 March 2022
DAC Recruitment Notification 2022 Vacancy Details:
|
SRNO
|
Name of the Post
|
Specialization/ Domain
|
No. of Requirement
|
1
|
Project Manager (IoT Sec)
|
Embedded Systems & IoT Device Security
|
01
|
2
|
Project Manager (FSP)
|
Management (Technical) of eLearning Projects
|
01
|
3
|
Project Engineer (DDUB)
|
Blockchain Technologies & Advance Web Technologies
|
06
|
4
|
Project Engineer (SD)
|
Software Developer
|
03
|
5
|
Project Associate (SD)
|
Software Developer
|
02
|
6
|
Project Engineer (Tech)
|
Software Testing
|
01
|
7
|
Project Leader (Tech)
|
Software Testing
|
01
|
8
|
Project Engineer (Content BL)
|
Technical Content Authoring for Online platforms
|
01
|
9
|
Project Leader (Content BL)
|
Technical Content Authoring for Online platforms
|
01
|
10
|
Senior Project Engineer (HSN)
|
Big Data & Server Administration (High Speed Networks)
|
01
|
11
|
Project Engineer (CS)
|
Cyber Security - Mobile Security
|
07
|
12
|
Module Leader (CS)
|
Cyber Security - Mobile Security
|
02
|
13
|
Project Engineer (MDP)
|
Embedded System – Embedded Linux, Uboot
|
02
|
14
|
Project Engineer (DDQC)
|
Machine Learning – Quantum Computing
|
03
|
15
|
Project Engineer (IoT Sec)
|
Electronic hardware Design – Embedded System Security
|
01
|
16
|
Project Associate (IoT Sec)
|
Electronic hardware Design – Embedded System Security
|
01
|
17
|
Project Engineer (VLSI)
|
VLSI Design
|
02
|
18
|
Project Engineer (ISS)
|
IT Security Auditing & Assessment
|
15
|
19
|
Senior Project Engineer (ISS)
|
IT Security Auditing & Assessment
|
03
C-DAC Recruitment Notification 2022 Eligibility Criteria:
Educational Qualification:
Project Manager (IoT Sec)-First Class B.E / B.Tech or equivalent degree in Electronics / Computer Science / Information Technology with at least 09 years of Post Qualification work experience in relevant areas.
Skill Set-Experience in Security Testing of Embedded Systems and IoT devices, with knowledge of security testing, evaluation guidelines, and standard sand certification. Processes for embedded systems to coordinate and manage the national facility and the project activities.
Project Manager (FSP)-First classes / B. Tech/MCA/M.Sc or equivalent degree in Computer Science/ Electronics and related domain with 09 years of Post Qualification work experience in relevant areas.
Skill Set-Expertise in coordinating and managing professional training programs for industry/officials/faculties, etc.,
Experience in managing e-learning courses for large scale proliferation
Experience in conducting workshops/conferences, etc.,
Knowledge in the development of technical content
Experience in assessment and certification
Expertise in conducting/coordinating short term duration programs
Experience in conducting workshops/conferences, etc.,
Knowledge in financial and manpower management
Experience in setting up of labs and purchase processes of Government organizations
Experience in the NSQF certification process would be added advantage
Capability to coordinate with multiple agencies, teams, and members
Excellent verbal and interpersonal communication skills
A high degree of initiative and ability to work independently as well as with a team.
First Class B.E / B.Tech / MCA / M.Sc or equivalent degree in Computer Science / Information Technology / Electronics & Communication / Electrical & Electronics / Electronics & Instrumentation with 0 to 3 years of Post Qualification work experience in relevant areas or M.E/M.Tech or equivalent degree in CSE/IT/Electronics with 0 to 3 years of Post Qualification work experience in relevant areas.
CDAC Notification Official pdf
How to apply for C-DAC Recruitment 2022:
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website on or before 30 March 2022.