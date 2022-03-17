C-DAC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 54 Project Manager and Other Posts, B.E / B.Tech / MCA / M.Sc Degree holders are eligible

D-DAC Recruitment 2022: C-DAC, Hyderabad has invited applications for recruitment to the Project Manager, Project Engineer, Module Leader & Other Posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts till 30 March 2022. Candidates having B.E / B.Tech / MCA / M.Sc in the relevant stream are eligible for Project Manager, Project Engineer, Module Leader & Other Posts. Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), is a Scientific Society of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India. You have the opportunity to be a part of a C-DAC-like organization. For the sake of the candidates, we have provided all the details of C-DAC Recruitment Notification 2022 here. You can check eligibility criteria, selection process, age limit, and other important details here.

C-DAC Recruitment Notification 2022 details:

Advt. No.- C-DAC(H)/RECT No.01 (2022/Mar)

C-DAC Recruitment Notification 2022 Important Dates:

Commencement of online application process for C-DAC Jobs- 15 March 2022

Last of the online application process for C-DAC Jobs: 30 March 2022

DAC Recruitment Notification 2022 Vacancy Details:

SRNO Name of the Post Specialization/ Domain No. of Requirement 1 Project Manager (IoT Sec) Embedded Systems & IoT Device Security 01 2 Project Manager (FSP) Management (Technical) of eLearning Projects 01 3 Project Engineer (DDUB) Blockchain Technologies & Advance Web Technologies 06 4 Project Engineer (SD) Software Developer 03 5 Project Associate (SD) Software Developer 02 6 Project Engineer (Tech) Software Testing 01 7 Project Leader (Tech) Software Testing 01 8 Project Engineer (Content BL) Technical Content Authoring for Online platforms 01 9 Project Leader (Content BL) Technical Content Authoring for Online platforms 01 10 Senior Project Engineer (HSN) Big Data & Server Administration (High Speed Networks) 01 11 Project Engineer (CS) Cyber Security - Mobile Security 07 12 Module Leader (CS) Cyber Security - Mobile Security 02 13 Project Engineer (MDP) Embedded System – Embedded Linux, Uboot 02 14 Project Engineer (DDQC) Machine Learning – Quantum Computing 03 15 Project Engineer (IoT Sec) Electronic hardware Design – Embedded System Security 01 16 Project Associate (IoT Sec) Electronic hardware Design – Embedded System Security 01 17 Project Engineer (VLSI) VLSI Design 02 18 Project Engineer (ISS) IT Security Auditing & Assessment 15 19 Senior Project Engineer (ISS) IT Security Auditing & Assessment 03

C-DAC Recruitment Notification 2022 Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification:

Project Manager (IoT Sec)-First Class B.E / B.Tech or equivalent degree in Electronics / Computer Science / Information Technology with at least 09 years of Post Qualification work experience in relevant areas.

Skill Set-Experience in Security Testing of Embedded Systems and IoT devices, with knowledge of security testing, evaluation guidelines, and standard sand certification. Processes for embedded systems to coordinate and manage the national facility and the project activities.

Project Manager (FSP)-First classes / B. Tech/MCA/M.Sc or equivalent degree in Computer Science/ Electronics and related domain with 09 years of Post Qualification work experience in relevant areas.

Skill Set-Expertise in coordinating and managing professional training programs for industry/officials/faculties, etc.,

Experience in managing e-learning courses for large scale proliferation

Experience in conducting workshops/conferences, etc.,

Knowledge in the development of technical content

Experience in assessment and certification

Expertise in conducting/coordinating short term duration programs

Experience in conducting workshops/conferences, etc.,

Knowledge in financial and manpower management

Experience in setting up of labs and purchase processes of Government organizations

Experience in the NSQF certification process would be added advantage

Capability to coordinate with multiple agencies, teams, and members

Excellent verbal and interpersonal communication skills

A high degree of initiative and ability to work independently as well as with a team.

First Class B.E / B.Tech / MCA / M.Sc or equivalent degree in Computer Science / Information Technology / Electronics & Communication / Electrical & Electronics / Electronics & Instrumentation with 0 to 3 years of Post Qualification work experience in relevant areas or M.E/M.Tech or equivalent degree in CSE/IT/Electronics with 0 to 3 years of Post Qualification work experience in relevant areas.

CDAC Notification Official pdf

How to apply for C-DAC Recruitment 2022:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website on or before 30 March 2022.