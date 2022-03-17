JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: To vote for your favorite finalist, click here!

C-DAC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 54 Project Manager and Other Posts, B.E / B.Tech / MCA / M.Sc Degree holders are eligible

C-DAC,  Hyderabad has invited applications for recruitment to the Project Manager, Project Engineer, Module Leader & Other Posts. 

Created On: Mar 17, 2022 11:57 IST
CDAC Recruitment Notification 2022
CDAC Recruitment Notification 2022

D-DAC Recruitment 2022: C-DAC,  Hyderabad has invited applications for recruitment to the Project Manager, Project Engineer, Module Leader & Other Posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts till 30 March 2022. Candidates having B.E / B.Tech / MCA / M.Sc in the relevant stream are eligible for Project Manager, Project Engineer, Module Leader & Other Posts. Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), is a Scientific Society of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India. You have the opportunity to be a part of a C-DAC-like organization. For the sake of the candidates, we have provided all the details of C-DAC Recruitment Notification 2022 here. You can check eligibility criteria, selection process, age limit, and other important details here.

C-DAC Recruitment Notification 2022 details:
Advt. No.- C-DAC(H)/RECT No.01 (2022/Mar)

C-DAC Recruitment Notification 2022 Important Dates:
Commencement of online application process for C-DAC Jobs- 15 March 2022
Last of the online application process for C-DAC Jobs: 30 March 2022

DAC Recruitment Notification 2022 Vacancy Details:

SRNO

Name of the Post

Specialization/ Domain

No. of Requirement

1

Project Manager (IoT Sec)

Embedded Systems & IoT Device Security

01

2

Project Manager (FSP)

Management (Technical) of eLearning Projects

01

3

Project Engineer (DDUB)

Blockchain Technologies & Advance Web Technologies

06

4

Project Engineer (SD)

Software Developer

03

5

Project Associate (SD)

Software Developer

02

6

Project Engineer (Tech)

Software Testing

01

7

Project Leader (Tech)

Software Testing

01

8

Project Engineer (Content BL)

Technical Content Authoring for Online platforms

01

9

Project Leader (Content BL)

Technical Content Authoring for Online platforms

01

10

Senior Project Engineer (HSN)

Big Data & Server Administration (High Speed Networks)

01

11

Project Engineer (CS)

Cyber Security - Mobile Security

07

12

Module Leader (CS)

Cyber Security - Mobile Security

02

13

Project Engineer (MDP)

Embedded System – Embedded Linux, Uboot

02

14

Project Engineer (DDQC)

Machine Learning – Quantum Computing

03

15

Project Engineer (IoT Sec)

Electronic hardware Design – Embedded System Security

01

16

Project Associate (IoT Sec)

Electronic hardware Design – Embedded System Security

01

17

Project Engineer (VLSI)

VLSI Design

02

18

Project Engineer (ISS)

IT Security Auditing & Assessment

15

19

Senior Project Engineer (ISS)

IT Security Auditing & Assessment

03

C-DAC Recruitment Notification 2022 Eligibility Criteria:
Educational Qualification:
Project Manager (IoT Sec)-First Class B.E / B.Tech or equivalent degree in Electronics / Computer Science / Information Technology with at least 09 years of Post Qualification work experience in relevant areas.
Skill Set-Experience in Security Testing of Embedded Systems and IoT devices, with knowledge of security testing, evaluation guidelines, and standard sand certification. Processes for embedded systems to coordinate and manage the national facility and the project activities.

Project Manager (FSP)-First classes / B. Tech/MCA/M.Sc or equivalent degree in Computer Science/ Electronics and related domain with 09 years of Post Qualification work experience in relevant areas.
Skill Set-Expertise in coordinating and managing professional training programs for industry/officials/faculties, etc.,
Experience in managing e-learning courses for large scale proliferation
Experience in conducting workshops/conferences, etc.,
Knowledge in the development of technical content
Experience in assessment and certification
Expertise in conducting/coordinating short term duration programs
Experience in conducting workshops/conferences, etc.,
Knowledge in financial and manpower management
Experience in setting up of labs and purchase processes of Government organizations
Experience in the NSQF certification process would be added advantage
Capability to coordinate with multiple agencies, teams, and members
Excellent verbal and interpersonal communication skills
A high degree of initiative and ability to work independently as well as with a team.
First Class B.E / B.Tech / MCA / M.Sc or equivalent degree in Computer Science / Information Technology / Electronics & Communication / Electrical & Electronics / Electronics & Instrumentation with 0 to 3 years of Post Qualification work experience in relevant areas or M.E/M.Tech or equivalent degree in CSE/IT/Electronics with 0 to 3 years of Post Qualification work experience in relevant areas.

CDAC Notification Official pdf

How to apply for C-DAC Recruitment 2022:
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website on or before 30 March 2022.

 

