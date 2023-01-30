Central Bank of India Recruitment Notification 2022-23 for Chief Manager And Others

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2022-23: Get here official Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF and Exam Date for Chief Manager Grade IV and Senior Manager Grade III along with Online Application Form. Start date, Last Date & Other Details.

Body text: The Central Bank of India has invited applications from interested candidates for the posts of Chief Manager Grade IV and Senior Manager Grade III. There are a total of 250 vacancies to be filled in this recruitment drive in which 50 vacancies are of Chief Manager Grade IV and 200 vacancies are of Senior Manager Grade III. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of Central Bank of India @ https://www.centralbankofindia.co.in/en for detailed information regarding vacancies and recruitment process. Candidates can also download the official notification from the direct link given below. Candidates need to check minimum qualifications before applying. All the vacancies are provisional in nature and no. of actual vacancies may vary according to the requirement of the bank.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2022-23 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the Central Bank of India Recruitment 2022-23 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for vacancies announced under Chief Manager Grade 4 and Senior Manager Grade 3.

Click here to Download PDF of the official notification of Central Bank of India Recruitment 2022-23

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2022-23 Important Dates :

Below are given important dates of Central Bank of India Recruitment 2022-23

Online Registration Start date 27 January 2023 Last date to apply 11 February 2023 Tentative Date for online test March 2023

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2022-23

How to Apply Online & Fees

The link to apply for Central Bank of India Recruitment 2022-23 for Chief Manager Grade IV and Senior Manager Grade III has been activated. Candidates can fill the application form from the official website of Central Bank of India https://www.centralbankofindia.co.in/

Or from the direct link given below

https://www.centralbankofindia.co.in/en/recruitments

Candidates are advised to read the official notification along with the instructions carefully before applying for Central Bank of India Recruitment 2022-23

Steps to Apply

Step 1. Candidates are first required to visit the Bank’s website and click the link “CLICK HERE

TO APPLY ONLINE” and open the On-Line Application Form.

Step 2. Enter basic information in the online

application form. A provisional registration number and password shall be

generated and displayed on the screen. Candidate should note down the

Provisional registration number and password.

Step 3.

Upload the photograph and signature as per the specific Guidelines. Before submitting the online application candidates are advised to use the “SAVE AND NEXT” button to verify the details in the online application form and modify the details if required..

Step 4

Candidates are advised to carefully fill the form and also verify the details filled in the online application themselves as no change will be possible after complete registration.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2022-23 No. of Vacancies

The list of vacancies in the Central Bank of India Recruitment 2022-23 is given in the table below.

Post Name Total Vacancies SC ST OBC EWS GEN VI HI OC ID Chief Manager Grade IV 50 7 3 13 5 22 1 1 Senior Manager Grade III 200 30 15 54 20 81 2 2 2 2

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2022-23 Selection Procedure: The selection shall be based upon shortlisting of candidates based on both online written examination and interview, for which the total marks are 200. Given below is the detailed scheme of examination.

Online Examination : The candidates will have to appear for Online Examination of a total 100 marks and composite time of 1 hour duration . The Tentative date for online examination is March 2023. The pattern of online test is as follows :

Sl. No Name of Test Maximum Marks No. of Questions Medium of Exam 1 Banking 60 60 Eng/Hindi 2 Computer Knowledge 20 20 Eng/Hindi 3 Present Economic Scenario and General Awareness 20 20 Eng/Hindi Total 100 100







Interview: Candidates who will clear the Online examination will be called for an interview. The Minimum qualifying marks in the interview is 50% for General category and 45% for SC/ST/OBC. The date of interview shall be notified to the candidates later.



Central Bank of India Recruitment 2022-23 Application Fees

Payment of Fees (Online): 27 January 2023 to 11 February 2023 The amount of fee to be paid is as follows:

Category of Applicant Amount of Fees (Non-refundable) SC/ST/PwBD/Women Candidates NIL All other categories Rs. 850/- +GST







Central Bank of India Recruitment 2022-23 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of Central Bank of India Recruitment 2022-23 Eligibility criteria.

Candidates can check below the highlights of Central Bank of India Recruitment 2022-23 Eligibility.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2022-23 Age Limit

The age limit for the posts of Chief Manager SCALE IV is 40 years as on 31 December 2022 (date inclusive) and for Senior Manager Scale III is 35 years (date inclusive) as on 31 December 2022. Relaxation shall be given as per government rules.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2022-23 Educational Qualification

Details of Educational Qualifications & Experience for

Chief Manager SCALE IV

Graduation in any discipline with a minimum of 7 year Experience as an officer in PSBs/Private Banks/

NBFCs. Any experience as Branch Manager/ Credit/ Foreign Exchange shall

be given preference.

Senior Manager SCALE III

Graduation in any discipline with a minimum of 5 year Experience as an officer in PSBs/Private Banks/

NBFCs. Any experience as Branch Manager/ Credit/ Foreign Exchange shall

be given preference.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2022-23 Salary 2023

The Remuneration for selected candidates would be as follows

GRADE/SCALE SCALE OF PAY Chief Managers SCALE IV 76010-2220(4)-84890-2500(2)-89890 Senior Manager SCALE III 63840-1990(5)-73790-2220(2)-78230

Candidates are advised to duly check all details before applying for Chief Manager SCALE 4 and Senior Manager SCALE 3.