Central Excise Chennai Recruitment 2021 against sports Quota, 19 Vacancies Notified for Steno, Tax Assistant & Others

Central Excise Chennai Recruitment 2021: TheChief Commissioner of Central Excise, Chennai Zone has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Tax Assistant, Stenographer, Havaldar & Multi-Tasking Staff. Interested candidates can submit applications through offline mode on or before 31 December 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 31 December 2021

Central Excise Chennai Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Tax Assistant - 13 Posts

Stenographer - 2 Posts

Havaldar - 3 Posts

MTS - 1 Post

Central Excise Chennai Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

The sportspersons who have represented the country in International Competition are eligible to apply. The state in a National Competition. The university in the Inter-University Tournaments conducted by the Inter-University Sports Board. The state school team in National Sports/Games for School, conducted by the All India School Games Federation or who have been awarded National Awards in Physical Efficiency under the National Physical Efficiency Drive.

Central Excise Chennai Recruitment 2021 Salary

Tax Assistant, Stenographer- Pay Level 4 (Rs. 25500 + Rs. 81100)

Havaldar, MTS- Pay Level 4 (Rs. 18000 + Rs. 56900)

Download Central Excise Chennai Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

How to apply for Central Excise Chennai Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria may send their applications giving full details of age, qualification, experience, telephone number, e-mail id, present and permanent address such as a village, post office, district and pin code, caste, a recent passport size photograph, attested copies of certificates and testimonials to the office of Additional Commissioner - CCA, GST & Central Excise, Tamilnadu & Pudducherry Zone, GST Bhawan, 26/1, Nungambakkam High Road, Chennai - 34. The applications also are mailed to prcco.ccaestt.sr@gmail.com. The last date of submitting the applications is 31 December 2021.