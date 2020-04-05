Central Railway Recruitment 2020: WhatsApp Interview for Doctor Posts for Quarantine Facilities

Central Railway Recruitment 2020: Central Railway has invited applications for the recruitment of Doctor posts for the quarantine facilities at 5 locations and 9 Doctors for isolation ward DRH/Kalyan for a period of three months. First preference will be given to retired Doctor who are below 65 years/if not then GeM/Open Market. Eligible candidates can apply for the post on or before 06 April 2020.

Important Date:

Last Date of Application - 06 April 2020

Interview Date - 09 April 2020 10 AM to 6 PM

Central Railway Doctor Vacancy Details

Doctor: 9 Posts

Salary:

Rs. 75,000/-

Eligibility Criteria for Central Railway Doctor Posts

Educational Qualification:

Degree in Medicine i.e. MBBS

Candidates should have satisfactorily completed the compulsory Rotatory Internship

How to Apply for Central Railway Doctor Posts

Interested candidates can apply for Central Railway Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 06 March 2020. Applicants may send their applications in standard format on srdpocsmt@gmail.com along with all relevant documents on or before 06 April 2020. WhatsApp conference call interview of selection candidates will be done on 09 April 2020 on 8828119500

Central Railway Doctor Recruitment Notification