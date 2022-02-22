Central Railway Recruitment 2022 for Jr. Technical Associate Posts, Download Application Form @cr.indianrailways.gov.in

Central Railway Recruitment 2022 Notification Released @cr.indianrailways.gov.in for 20 Vacancies. Check CR JTA Recruitment 2022 Notification, CR JTA Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria, CR JTA Recruitment 2022 Qualification and other details here.

CR JTA Recruitment 2022: Central Railway has released a notification for recruitment for the posts of Junior Technical Associate. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 14 March 2022. Candidates can refer to the educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 14 March 2022

Central Railway Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Junior Technical Associate - 20 Posts

Unreserved 08 SC 03 ST 02 OBC 05 EWS 02 Total Vacancies 20

Central Railway Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should possess BE/ Diploma/ B.Sc in Civil Engineering from a recognized University. Candidates can refer to the official website for more details.

Central Railway Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Unreserved - 18 – 33 years

OBC - 18- 36 years.

SC/ ST candidates - 18 – 38 years.

Central Railway Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and interview.

CR JTA Recruitment 2022 Notification

How to apply for Central Railway Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can submit applications through offline mode at Deputy Chief Personnel officer (Construction) Office of the Chief Administrative Officer (Construction), New Administrative Building, 6th Floor Opposite Anjuman Islam School, D.N. Road, Central Railway, Mumbai CSTM, Maharashtra 400001. The last date of application submission is 14 March 2022.

Central Railway Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

SC/ ST/ OBC/ Women/ Minorities/ EWS candidates - Rs.250/-

all other candidates - Rs.500/-

