Central Railway Recruitment 2023: Apply for 1300+ Vacancies for JE, ALP and Other Posts

Central Railway Recruitment 2023: Central Railway (Railway Recruitment Cell) is inviting online applications from regular and eligible Central Railway for filling up 1303 vacancies to the post of Junior Engineer and Guard/Train Manager against GDCE Quota.
Candidates should be regular employees of Central Railway on 1st August 2023 and appointed in Railways on or before 1st August 2021. Candidates, who resigned or transferred to another railway from Central Railway, will not be considered for empanelment.
The candidates can check the other crucial information related to the recruitment such as important dates, eligibility, selection process and other details below:
Central Railway Vacancy Details 2023
- Assistant Loco Pilot - 732
- Technicians - 255
- Junior Engineer - 234
- Guard/Train Manager - 82
Central Railway Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- ALP - Matriculation / SSLC plus ITI from recognised institutions of NCVT/SCVT in the trades OR 3 years Diploma OR Combination of various streams of these Engineering disciplines from a recognised Institution in lieu of ITI
- Technician - Matriculation / SSLC plus ITI from recognized institutions of NCVT/SCVT in the trade.(OR) Matriculation / SSLC plus Course Completed Act Apprenticeship in the trades mentioned.
- JE - Three years Diploma in ( OR (b) a combination of any sub stream of basic streams from a recognized University/ Institute.
Age Limit:
- UR - 42 years
- OBC - 45 years
- SC/ST - 47 years
How to Apply for Central Railway Recruitment 2023 ?
- Visit the RRC/CR’s official website www.rrccr.com.
- Click here for filling of application of GDCE Notification No. RRC/CR/GDCE/01-2023
- Click on the “New Registration” link.
- Fill in employee ID number (11 digits) and date of birth and click continue.
- Fill in personal information and e-mail Address and Mobile number. On submission of required details an e-mail/SMS will be received in the registered e-mail Id/Mobilenumber. Open inbox of your registered e-mail/SMS and note the registration number and password.
- Login using the Registration number & password sent in the e-mail/SMS.
- Follow the instructions and complete the registration process step-by-step.
- Upload the scanned copy of photograph/specimen signature, self-attested certificates in proof of date of birth, educational/technical qualifications and caste certificate i.e.SC/ST/OBC.
- Submit the application