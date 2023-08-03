Central Railway Recruitment 2023: Apply for 1300+ Vacancies for JE, ALP and Other Posts

Central Railway Recruitment 2023:Central Railway (Railway Recruitment Cell) released the notice for Junior Engineer and Guard/Train Manager against GDCE Quota. Check Online Application Link, Vacnacy Detiails, Notification, How to Apply, Selection Process and Other Details.

Central Railway Recruitment 2023: Central Railway (Railway Recruitment Cell) is inviting online applications from regular and eligible Central Railway for filling up 1303 vacancies to the post of Junior Engineer and Guard/Train Manager against GDCE Quota.

Candidates should be regular employees of Central Railway on 1st August 2023 and appointed in Railways on or before 1st August 2021. Candidates, who resigned or transferred to another railway from Central Railway, will not be considered for empanelment.

The candidates can check the other crucial information related to the recruitment such as important dates, eligibility, selection process and other details below:

Central Railway Vacancy Details 2023

Assistant Loco Pilot - 732

Technicians - 255

Junior Engineer - 234

Guard/Train Manager - 82

Central Railway Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

ALP - Matriculation / SSLC plus ITI from recognised institutions of NCVT/SCVT in the trades OR 3 years Diploma OR Combination of various streams of these Engineering disciplines from a recognised Institution in lieu of ITI

Technician - Matriculation / SSLC plus ITI from recognized institutions of NCVT/SCVT in the trade.(OR) Matriculation / SSLC plus Course Completed Act Apprenticeship in the trades mentioned.

JE - Three years Diploma in ( OR (b) a combination of any sub stream of basic streams from a recognized University/ Institute.

Age Limit:

UR - 42 years

OBC - 45 years

SC/ST - 47 years

How to Apply for Central Railway Recruitment 2023 ?