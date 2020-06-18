CFW AP Recruitment 2020: 1000+ Vacancies for Civil Assistant Surgeon and Dental Assistant Surgeon Posts, Apply from 19 June

CFW AP Recruitment 2020: Commissionerate of Health and Family Welfare (CFW), Andhra Pradesh has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Civil Assistant Surgeon of different specialists and Dental Assistant Surgeon in APVVP Hospitals. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at cfw.ap.nic.in.

CFW AP Recruitment 2020 Online Application will start from 19 June 2020 and will continue till 18 July 2020. Candidates will be able to access the online application link through this article, once it is released on the official website. In this article, we have provided the essential details of CFW AP Recruitment 2020 Notification such as qualification, experience, selection criteria etc. Let’s have a look.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of application: 19 June 2020

Last date for submission of application: 18 July 2020

CFW AP Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Civil Assistant Surgeon - 692 Posts

Dental Assistant Surgeon - 31 Posts

Civil Assistant Surgeons (Primary Health Centre) - 665 Posts

CFW AP Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria for Civil Assistant Surgeon and Dental Assistant Surgeon Posts

Educational Qualification:

Civil Assistant Surgeon -Candidates should have passed PG Degree/ Diploma/DNB in that particular speciality or its equivalent qualification and from a college recognized by MCI. Candidates Must be registered on a permanent basis with State Medical Council of Andhra Pradesh in India constituted under MCI Act.

Dental Assistant Surgeon - Candidates should have passed BDS or its equivalent qualification from a College recognized by the Dental Council of India.

Civil Assistant Surgeons (Primary Health Centre) -MBBS and Registration in APMC.

Age Limit - Upper age limit is 42 years. Age will be reckoned as on 01-07-2020 with relaxations as applicable.

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Notification 2

Online Application Link - to active on 19 June

Official Website

How to apply for CFW AP Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply online for the aforesaid posts from 19 June to 30 June 2020. Candidates are advised to take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.

Application Fee

OC and BC Candidates - Rs. 1500/-

SC/ST - Rs. 1000/-

Name of the account holder - APDME

Mode of payment - Through SB collect

SB collect URL - Click Here