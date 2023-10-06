CG Police Recruitment 2023 for 5976 Constable Vacancies, Application Begins on October 20

Chhattisgarh Police Department released the notification to recruit 5967 candidates for Constable posts. Eligible candidates can apply for CG Police Bharti from 20 October to 30 November 2023. Read on to know everything about CG Police Constable recruitment, including, eligibility criteria, syllabus, salary, category-wise CG Police Vacancy and much more.

CG Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Chhattisgarh Police Department has released the notification for the CG Police Constable exam 2023. The application process will commence on 20 October and the last date for the submission of the application form is 30 November. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website at cgpolice.gov.in. The exam conducting authority aims to fill a total of 5967 vacancies through this recruitment drive. In this article, we have mentioned all the details for CG Police Constable Bharti including eligibility criteria, syllabus, salary, application process etc.

CG Police Bharti 2023

Chhattisgarh Police Department issued the CG Police Constable Bharti Notification PDF for the selection of candidates for Constable (Aarkashi) - GD/ Trade/ Driver post. A total of 5967 vacancies have been announced. Candidates who have cleared the matriculation examination and fall within the age bracket of 18 to 28 years can submit their application form between October 20 and November 30, 2023.

This exam will be held in 3 tiers and those who will clear all the stages will be recruited as Constables in the Chattisgarh Police, receiving a monthly salary ranging from Rs. 19,500 to Rs. 62,000. Know all the details pertaining to CG Police Bharti here.

Chhattisgarh Police Vacancy 2023

Chhattisgarh Police has announced a total of 5967 vacancies for the post of Constable (Aarkashi) - GD/ Trade/ Driver. Out of these vacancies, 2291 are reserved for UR category, 765 for OBC, 2349 for ST and 572 for SC category. Check out the complete breakdown of CG Police Vacancy in the table below.

CG Police Vacancy Category Number of vacancies UR 2291 OBC 765 ST 2349 SC 572 Total 5967

CG Police Constable Notification 2023

To know the complete details for Chhattisgarh Police Bharti, the candidates must go through the Chhattisgarh Police Constable. Before applying for the said vacancies, it is imperative to have a thorough understanding of the recruitment drive. The direct link to download CG Police Notification PDF is shared below for your convenience.

Chhattisgarh Police Bharti Notification PDF 2023

Chhattisgarh Police Constable Bharti: Overview

Candidates who wish to join the Police force should know all the key highlights of the exam. Take a look at the highlights of Chhattisgarh Police Vacancy 2023 in the table below.

CG Police Bharti 2023 Highlights Exam conducting authority Chhattisgarh Police Exam name CG Police exam Post name Constable (Aarkashi) - GD/ Trade/ Driver Vacancy 5967 Selection process Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standards Test (PST), Document Verification, Trade Test (for Driver/ Trade Posts) Written Exam Medical Examination Official website www.cgpolice.gov.in

CG Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Aspirants must be aware of CG police bharti exam dates to avoid missing out on any deadline. All the important dates for Chhattisgarh Police Constable Bharti are mentioned here and will be updated here as soon as they are available on the official website.

CG Police Constable Recruitment 2023 Important Dates CG Police Constable Recruitment 2023 Notification 04 October 2023 Starting Date for Online Registration 20 October 2023 Last Date for Online registration 30 November 2023 CG Police Constable Admit Card 2023 To be notified CG Police Constable PET/PST Test Date To be notified

CG Police Constable Eligibility 2023

Aspiring individuals must be well acquainted with the CG Police Constable eligibility and fulfil each criterion to become eligible to appear for the exam. It consists of 4 parameters which are physical standards, nationality, education qualification, and Chattisgarh Police age limit. Candidates should fulfil all criteria to avoid getting disqualified at a later stage.

CG Police Recruitment 2023 Qualifications

The minimum requirement to become eligible for CG Police Constable Bharti is a matriculation (10th class) or equivalent degree from a recognized board.

CG Police Age Limit

The minimum age limit for Chattisgarh Police is 18 years and the maximum age limit is 28 years as on 01 January 2023. Age relaxation is applicable to reserved categories.

CG Police Physical

In order to fulfil CG Police Physical eligibility, male candidates must have a minimum height of 168 cm while females' height should be 158 cm.

CG Police Physical Eligibility For Male Candidates For Female Candidates Category Height Chest (unexpanded) Chest (expanded) Height UR/SC/OBC 168 cm 81 cm 86 cm 158 cm ST 158 cm 76 cm 81 cm 158 cm Scheduled 153 of Bastar and Surguja division (including Jashpur district) Tribal category candidates 153 cm 76 cm 81 cm 153 cm

CG Police Constable Bharti 2023 Online Form

The application process for CG Police Vacancy will commence on 20 October 2023. Candidates who wish to join the Chhattisgarh Police force must apply online for the exam within the allotted time frame, as no forms will be accepted once the application window is closed. Interested candidates should carefully follow the step-by-step process to apply online for CG Police Constable Recruitment 2023.

How to Apply Online for CG Police Constable Vacancy 2023?

Visit the official website of Chhattisgarh Police - cgpolice.gov.in

Go to the CG Police Constable Recruitment 2023 Apply Online Link on the website's homepage

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill in the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee as per your category and submit the form

Download the CG Police Constable application form and take a printout for future reference.

CG Police Constable Recruitment 2023 Application Fee

Candidates have to pay Rs 200 as an application fee. For SC/ST category candidates the application fee is Rs. 125.

CG Police Constable Recruitment 2023 Application Fee Category Application Fee General/OBC Rs 200 SC/ST Rs 125

CG Police Constable Recruitment 2023 Selection Process

As per the official CG Police Constable notification, the selection of candidates will be done through Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Measurement Test, and Written Examinations. Those who will clear all the stages will be appointed as Constables in Chhattisgarh Police.

CG Police Constable Salary

Chhattisgarh Police Constable salary consists of basic pay and additional allowances. It falls under the pay level 4, with an initial monthly salary of Rs. 19,500.