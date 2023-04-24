CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Expected Soon, Check List of Websites and Grading System

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023: CG Board is expected to announce the result for classes 10th, 12th soon in online mode. Students can check their board results at cgbse.nic.in by using the login credentials. Know list of websites and grading system here

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is likely to declare the class 10th and 12th results soon. Going as per media updates, it is expected that CGBSE result for classes 10th, 12th can be announced by the last week of April or the first week of May. As per some local media reports, CGBSE 10th, 12th result can be released by May 15, 2023. However, an official confirmation is still awaited regarding the release of the date and time of CG Board.

Students can check their board exam results online at cgbse.nic.in or results.cg.nic.in. They need to use the required credentials to check CGBSE 10th, 12th result 2023. This year, the class 10th exams were conducted from March 2 to 24, whereas, the class 12th board were held from March 1 to 31, 2023. Last year, the board announced the result on May 14th. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 74.23%.

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Date and Time

As per trends, the board result for both classes is announced together, this year too it is expected that the same pattern will be followed. The Chhattisgarh board has not yet released the official notification regarding the release date and time of classes 10th, 12th result. However, students can check the expected result date below:

Events Class 10th Date Class 12th Date CGBSE Result First Week of May 2023 First Week of May 2023 CG Board exam March 2 to 24, 2023 March 1 to 31, 2023

Where To Check CGBSE 10th 12th Result 2023?

Students can check their CG board result for classes 10th and 12th online at different websites. They can go through the below-mentioned websites on which the board result can be checked. They have to use their login credentials to download their marksheet:

cgbse.nic.in

results.cg.nic.in

How To Check CGBSE 10th 12th Result 2023?

According to reports, last year, over 9 lakh students appeared for the CG Board examinations. This year too, around the same number of students took the exam. They can go through the steps to know how to check CGBSE Chhattisgarh 12th result:

Step 1: Go to the official website: cgbse.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the relevant link

Step 3: Enter roll number and captcha code and submit it

Step 4: The respective result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the result and save it for future references

CGBSE 10th Grading System 2023

The result marksheet includes information like name, class, roll number, marks, grades etc. Here, the students can go through the CG Board grading system to know details:

Grades Marks Grade Points A1 91 to 100 marks GP 10 A2 81 to 90 marks GP 9 B1 71 to 80 marks GP 8 B2 61 to 70 marks GP 7 C1 51 to 60 marks GP 6 C2 41 to 50 marks GP 5 D 33 to 40 marks GP 4 E1 21 to 32 marks NA E2 00 to 20 marks NA

CGBSE Chhattisgarh 12th Grading System 2023

In the grading system, if a students get A1 that means they have secured marks between 91-100. Students can check below the table to know complete details:

Grades Marks Grade Point A1 91-100 10 A2 81-90 9 B1 71-80 8 B2 61-70 7 C1 51-60 6 C2 41-50 5 D 33-40 4 E1 21-32 C E2 00-20 C

