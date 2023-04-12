CGBSE 10th Result 2023 Date and Time: Check CG Board 10th Toppers List, Latest Updates Here

CGBSE 10th Result 2023 Date and Time: Chhattisgarh Board (CG) is likely to release the class 10th result in May or June 2023. Students can check their result online at the official website: cgbse.nic.in. Get details here

CGBSE 10th Result 2023 Date and Time: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is expected to declare the class 10 result in May/June 2023. Students can check their result online at cgbse.nic.in. To check the Chhattisgarh board class 10th result 2023, they have to use their roll number in the login window. Last year, the board announced the result on May 14th, this time too it is expected to be released by that time. However, an official notification regarding the release of CGBSE 10th result 2023 date and time is still awaited. As per the statistics available, in 2022, a total of 3,63,301 students appeared for the board exam. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 74.23%. The board also released the pass percentage of girls and boys. As per the data available, 78.84% of girls and 69.07% of boys passed in CG board 10th result.

The board announces the result for class 10th at the official website. Students can check below the expected CG board result as well as other related dates below:

Events Date CGBSE 10th Result May/June 2023 CG Board 10th supplementary exam July 2023 Chhattisgarh Board 10th supplementary result August 2023 CG Board 10th exam March 2 to 24, 2023

Official Links To Check CGBSE 10th Result 2023 Online

Like last year, it is expected that the result will first be announced by the officials in a press conference and the links to download mark sheets will be activated soon after that on the board websites. After the declaration of the result, students can check it at the websites provided below. To download the result, students will have to enter their roll number and date of birth in the login window.

cgbse.nic.in

results.cg.nic.in

How to Check CG Board 10th Result 2023 Online?

The board class 10th result is expected to include the student's name, roll number, application number, marks secured by them etc. They can check their result online by following the steps provided below:

Step 1: Go to the official website: cgbse.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the relevant link as per the student's class

Step 3: Enter roll number and captcha code. Now, click on the submit button

Step 4: CG Board Class 10th results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the result and save it for future references

CGBSE 10th Result 2023 Re-evaluation

After the release of the CG board 10th result, students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for re-evaluation/rechecking. They can apply for rechecking/re-evaluation of their answer sheet online at the official website: cgbse.nic.in. Students are also required to pay the specified application fee. Further, the board will recheck the answer sheets for the subjects applied by them. CGBSE 10th result 2023 for re-evaluation is expected to be announced by July.

CGBSE 10th Supplementary Result 2023

Students who fail in one or two subjects can apply for supplementary exams. After the announcement of result, the board will release the class 10th supplementary exam dates. It is expected that the supplementary exam dates will be released 15 days before the commencement of exam. The CG board 10th result for supplementary exams is expected to be released in August 2023.

Previous Year CGBSE Class 10th Statistics

Last year, a total of 3,63,301 students appeared for the Chhattisgarh board exam. The overall pass percentage in class 10th was recorded at 74.23%. Check below the table to know the overall pass percentage, girl’s and boy’s pass percentages:

Years No. of students appeared Overall Pass % Girls’ Pass % Boys’ Pass % 2022 3,63,301 74.23 78.84 69.07 2021 4,67,261 100 100 100 2020 Approx 3.84 Lakhs 73.62 - - 2019 3,82,955 68.2 77.7 68.25 2018 4,42,060 77 79.4 74 2017 3,86,349 61.04 62.06 60 2016 4, 50,000 73.43 75.83 71 2015 04,03,0762 55.23 55.36 55

CGBSE 10th Result Topper List

The names of the students who have secured the highest marks in the examinations is released on the official website by the board officials along with the result. Last year, Suman Patel, Sonali Bala secured rank 1. Also, 6 students were placed at rank 2. Check last year’s CG board toppers below:

Ranks Student’s Name Marks 1 Suman Patel 592 1 Sonali Bala 592 2 Ashifa Shah 589 2 Damini Verma 589 2 Jay Prakash Kashyap 589 2 Muskan Agrawal 589 2 Kahef Anjum 589 2 Kamlesh Sarkar 589 3 Krish Kumar 588 3 Greet Chandra 588 3 Harshika Chouradiya 588 4 Saumya Yadav 587 4 Sakshi Singh Kushwaha 587 5 Vivek Kumar Dewangan 586 5 Himangi Halder 586 5 Khirmati Rathia 586 5 Neha Tiwari 586 5 Devki Patel 586 5 Reetu Sao 586 5 Prem Biswas 586

