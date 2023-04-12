CGBSE 10th Result 2023 Date and Time: Check CG Board 10th Toppers List, Latest Updates Here

JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

CGBSE 10th Result 2023 Date and Time: Chhattisgarh Board (CG) is likely to release the class 10th result in May or June 2023. Students can check their result online at the official website: cgbse.nic.in. Get details here

CGBSE 10th Result 2023 Date and Time: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is expected to declare the class 10 result in May/June 2023. Students can check their result online at cgbse.nic.in. To check the Chhattisgarh board class 10th result 2023, they have to use their roll number in the login window. Last year, the board announced the result on May 14th, this time too it is expected to be released by that time. However, an official notification regarding the release of CGBSE 10th result 2023 date and time is still awaited. As per the statistics available, in 2022, a total of 3,63,301 students appeared for the board exam. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 74.23%. The board also released the pass percentage of girls and boys. As per the data available, 78.84% of girls and 69.07% of boys passed in CG board 10th result. 

The board announces the result for class 10th at the official website. Students can check below the expected CG board result as well as other related dates below: 

Events

Date 

CGBSE 10th Result

May/June 2023

CG Board 10th supplementary exam

July 2023

Chhattisgarh Board 10th supplementary result 

August 2023

CG Board 10th exam

March 2 to 24, 2023

Official Links To Check CGBSE 10th Result 2023 Online

Like last year, it is expected that the result will first be announced by the officials in a press conference and the links to download mark sheets will be activated soon after that on the board websites. After the declaration of the result, students can check it at the websites provided below. To download the result, students will have to enter their roll number and date of birth in the login window. 

  • cgbse.nic.in
  • results.cg.nic.in

How to Check CG Board 10th Result 2023 Online? 

The board class 10th result is expected to include the student's name, roll number, application number, marks secured by them etc. They can check their result online by following the steps provided below: 

  • Step 1: Go to the official website: cgbse.nic.in.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the relevant link as per the student's class
  • Step 3: Enter roll number and captcha code. Now, click on the submit button
  • Step 4: CG Board Class 10th results will appear on the screen
  • Step 5: Download the result and save it for future references

CGBSE 10th Result 2023 Re-evaluation

After the release of the CG board 10th result, students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for re-evaluation/rechecking. They can apply for rechecking/re-evaluation of their answer sheet online at the official website: cgbse.nic.in. Students are also required to pay the specified application fee. Further, the board will recheck the answer sheets for the subjects applied by them. CGBSE 10th result 2023 for re-evaluation is expected to be announced by July. 

CGBSE 10th Supplementary Result 2023 

Students who fail in one or two subjects can apply for supplementary exams. After the announcement of result, the board will release the class 10th supplementary exam dates. It is expected that the supplementary exam dates will be released 15 days before the commencement of exam. The CG board 10th result for supplementary exams is expected to be released in August 2023. 

Previous Year CGBSE Class 10th Statistics

Last year, a total of 3,63,301 students appeared for the Chhattisgarh board exam. The overall pass percentage in class 10th was recorded at 74.23%. Check below the table to know the overall pass percentage, girl’s and boy’s pass percentages:

Years

No. of  students appeared 

Overall Pass %

Girls’ Pass %

Boys’ Pass %

2022

3,63,301

74.23

78.84

69.07

2021

4,67,261

100

100

100

2020

Approx 3.84 Lakhs

73.62

-

-

2019

3,82,955

68.2

77.7

68.25

2018

4,42,060

77

79.4

74

2017

3,86,349

61.04

62.06

60

2016

4, 50,000

73.43

75.83

71

2015

04,03,0762

55.23

55.36

55

CGBSE 10th Result Topper List

The names of the students who have secured the highest marks in the examinations is released on the official website by the board officials along with the result. Last year, Suman Patel, Sonali Bala secured rank 1. Also, 6 students were placed at rank 2. Check last year’s CG board toppers below: 

Ranks

Student’s Name

Marks

1

Suman Patel

592

1

Sonali Bala

592

2

Ashifa Shah

589

2

Damini Verma

589

2

Jay Prakash Kashyap

589

2

Muskan Agrawal

589

2

Kahef Anjum

589

2

Kamlesh Sarkar

589

3

Krish Kumar

588

3

Greet Chandra

588

3

Harshika Chouradiya

588

4

Saumya Yadav

587

4

Sakshi Singh Kushwaha

587

5

Vivek Kumar Dewangan

586

5

Himangi Halder

586

5

Khirmati Rathia

586

5

Neha Tiwari

586

5

Devki Patel

586

5

Reetu Sao

586

5

Prem Biswas

586

FAQ

When will CGBSE 10th Result 2023 be declared?

CG Board class 10th result is expected to be announced in May/June in online mode.

What is the expected CGBSE 10th Result 2023 Date and Time?

As of now, the Chhattisgarh 10th result date and time is still awaited. However, class 10th result is likely to be released by May/June 2023.

How to check CG Board class 10th result 2023?

To check 10th result, students have to visit the official website: cgbse.nic.in.

What if I am unable to pass in one subject in Chhattisgarh 10th result 2023?

Such students can appear for class 10 supplementary exams expected to be held in July.

Can we check our exam copies or verify our marks after the CGBSE board announces the 10th result?

Yes, students can apply for CGBSE 10th result revaluation for verification of their marks.

When will the CG board class 10th supplementary exam 2023 be conducted?

The exam is expected to be held in July. However, an official update is still awaited.

