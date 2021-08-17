CGPSC Admit Card 2021 Released for Registrar, Assistant Director and other Posts @psc.cg.gov.in, Check Direct Link

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the written exam Admit Card for Registrar, Assistant Director and other posts-psc.cg.gov.in. Check details here.

CGPSC Admit Card 2021: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the written exam Admit Card for the posts including Registrar, Deputy Registrar and Assistant Registrar, Assistant Director Jansampark and other posts. All those candidates who have applied for these various posts can download CGPSC Admit Card 2021 available on the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission i.e.-psc.cg.gov.in

It is noted that Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) is set to conduct the written examination for the posts including Registrar, Deputy Registrar and Assistant Registrar, Assistant Director Jansampark on 26 August 2021. Candidates can download their CGPSC Admit Card 2021 from the official website.

Commission has released the Admit Card for written examination on its official website. Exam will be conducted from 10.00 A.M. to 01.00 P.M in the various exam centers of Raipur. Written exam will be held for the subjects including Part I-General Studies, Part II-General Knowledge of Chhatisgarh and Part III- Aptitute Test.

Candidates who have applied for various posts including Registrar, Deputy Registrar and Assistant Registrar, Assistant Director Jansampark and other can download their Admit Card from the official website. You can check the short notification in this regard from the link given below.

Direct Link for CGPSC Admit Card 2021 Notification





How to Download: CGPSC Admit Card 2021