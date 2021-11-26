CGPSC Admit Card 2021 Out for Combined Forest Service Exam @psc.cg.gov.in, Check Process to Download

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the written exam Admit Card for the Combined Forest Service Exam on its official website -psc.cg.gov.in. Check process to download.

CGPSC Admit Card 2021: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the written exam Admit Card for the Combined Forest Service Exam. All those candidates who have qualified for Forest Service Online exam can download their CGPSC Admit Card 2021 from the link available on the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission i.e.-psc.cg.gov.in.

However you can download the CGPSC Admit Card 2021 directly with the the link given below.

In a bid to download the CGPSC Admit Card 2021 for the Combined Forest Service Exam 2020, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Application No./Application ID and Date of Birth on the link available on the officiate website.

It is noted that Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) is set to conduct the written exam for the Combined Forest Service Exam 2020 on 05 December 2021.

Commission will conduct the written exam in two session-from 10.00 to 12.30 and from 02.00 to 04.30 P.M. Paper I exam will be held in first session for the subjects-General Studies, Language (Hindi, English and Chhattisgarhi). Under Paper II, exam will be held for Science, Technology, Environment, Agriculture and Forestry subjects.

Candidates who have to appear in the Combined Forest Service Exam can download their Admit Card after following the steps given below.

Steps to Download: CGPSC Admit Card 2021