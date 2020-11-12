CGPSC Exam Schedule 2020 for Assistant Director Posts Released @psc.cg.gov.in, Check Details Here

CGPSC Exam Schedule 2020: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the Exam Schedule for the Assistant Director Posts on its official website. Commission will conduct written examination for the Assistant Director in Department of Agriculture on 14 December 2020. All such candidates applied for Assistant Director Posts can check the details Schedule available on the official website of the CGPSC i.e.-psc.cg.gov.in.

According to the short notification released by Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC), the written exam for the posts of Assistant Director in Department of Agriculture will be conducted on 14 December 2020. Commission has also released the details examination progarmme on its official website.

As per the notification released, the written exam for Assistant Director Exam will be conducted from 10.00 AM to 01.00 PM. Part I will be based on General Knowledge of Chhattisgarh and Part II will be based on Agriculture. Candidates applied for the Assistant Director Posts for Agriculture Department can check the details exam schedule available on the official website of commission. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.



Direct Link for CGPSC Exam Schedule 2020 for Assistant Director Posts





How to Download: CGPSC Exam Schedule 2020 for Assistant Director Posts

Visit the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) - psc.cg.gov.in.

Go to the Title section on the home page.

Click on the link-EXAM SCHEDULE OF ASSISTANT DIRECTOR, AGRICULTURE EXAM-2020 (11-11-2020)

given on the home page.

given on the home page. A new window will open where you wil get the PDF of the Schedule.

Download the PDF and save the same for your future reference.

Earlier Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) had notified for Assistant Director in Agriculture Department of the state. Candidates having Post Graduation in Agriculture with 2nd Degree were applied for the major recruitment drive launched by the commission.