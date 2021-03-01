CGPSC Interview Schedule 2021 Released for Assistant Professor Economics Post @psc.cg.gov.in, Download Admit Card

CGPSC Interview Schedule 2021: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the Interview schedule for the Assistant Professor Post for Economics subject on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the interview round for Assistant Professor (Economics) post can check the interview schedule available on the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission - psc.cg.gov.in.

As per the schedule released, Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) will conduct the interview for Assistant Professor Post for Economics subject on 22 March 2021 onwards. Interview will continue till 26 March 2021 also with the document verification for candidates qualified for Economics subject.



Candidates qualified for interview round for Assistant Professor Post for Economics subject should note that they will have to appear for the document verification round also with the original documents as mentioned in the notification. Commission has released the interview admit card and other forms on its official website. Candidates can check the interview schedule and other details also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: CGPSC Interview Schedule 2021 for Assistant Professor Economics Post