CGPSC Forest Service Interview 2022 (Postponed) for 211 Posts, Check Latest Update @psc.cg.gov.in

Chhattisgarh PSC has postponed the Interview for the Forest Service Exam on its official website-psc.cg.gov.in. Download PDF.

CGPSC Forest Service Interview 2022 Postponement Notice: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has postponed the Interview/Document Verification for the Combined Forest Service (Combined) Exam 2020. Commission was set to conduct the interview for the Combined Forest Service (Combined)post from 08 October 2022 onward.

Now the Commission has postponed the interview/document verification round for the Combined Forest Service (Combined) Exam and candidates qualified for the interview round can check the postponement notice available on the official website of CGPSC i.e. psc.cg.gov.in.

However you can download the CGPSC Forest Service Interview 2022 Postponement Notice also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link to Download: CGPSC Forest Service Interview 2022 Postponement Notice

It is noted that CGPSC was to conduct the interview for the Combined Forest Service (Combined) Exam 2020 from 08 to 21 October 2022. Now Commission has decided to postponed the same and it will release the revised Interview/Document Verification schedule in due course on its official website.

You can download the CGPSC Forest Service Interview 2022 Postponement Notice from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: CGPSC Forest Service Interview 2022 Postponement Notice

Visit to the official website of CGPSC - psc.cg.gov.in. Click on the link-POSTPONEMENT OF DOCUMENT VERIFICATION / INTERVIEW OF CG FOREST SERVICE (COMBINED) EXAM-2020 (06-10-2022)available on the Title Section on the home page. You will get the Postponement Notice in a new window on the home page. You can download and save the CGPSC Forest Service Interview 2022 Postponement Notice for your future reference.

It is noted that CGPSC had earlier initiated the recruitment process for the 211 various posts under Combined Forest Service (Combined) Exam 2020. The Interview/Document Verification is the part of selectin process for the same as declared earlier.