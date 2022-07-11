CGPSC DV Admit Card 2022 (Out) for Medical Officer Post@psc.cg.gov.in, Check Download Link

The Chhattisgarh PSC has released the document verification Admit Card for the post of General Duty Medical Officer on its official website-psc.cg.gov.in. Check download link here.

The Chhattisgarh PSC has released the document verification Admit Card for the post of General Duty Medical Officer on its official website-psc.cg.gov.in. Check download link here.

CGPSC Medical Officer DV Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Download: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the document verification Admit Card/Schedule for the post of General Duty Medical Officer on its official website. Commission is set to conduct the document verification for the General Duty Medical Officer on 15 July 2022.

Candidates qualified for the document verification for the for the General Duty Medical Officer posts can check the detail CGPSC Medical Officer DV Schedule 2022 available on the official website of the CGPSC i.e.-psc.cg.gov.in.

Direct Link to Download CGPSC Medical Officer DV Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Notice

Candidates appearing in the document verification round should note that they will have to bring all the essential documents including the Application form and other testimonials during the certificate verification round.

Candidates can download their Admit Card and other document verification schedule from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download CGPSC Medical Officer DV Admit Card/Schedule 2022