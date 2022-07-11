CGPSC DV Admit Card 2022 (Out) for Medical Officer Post@psc.cg.gov.in, Check Download Link

CGPSC Medical Officer DV Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Download: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the document verification Admit Card/Schedule for the post of General Duty Medical Officer on its official website. Commission is set to conduct the document verification for the General Duty Medical Officer on 15 July 2022.
Candidates qualified for the document verification for the for the General Duty Medical Officer posts can check the detail CGPSC Medical Officer DV Schedule 2022 available on the official website of the CGPSC i.e.-psc.cg.gov.in.
Direct Link to Download CGPSC Medical Officer DV Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Notice
Candidates appearing in the document verification round should note that they will have to bring all the essential documents including the Application form and other testimonials during the certificate verification round.
Candidates can download their Admit Card and other document verification schedule from the official website after following the steps given below.
How to Download CGPSC Medical Officer DV Admit Card/Schedule 2022
- Visit the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission - psc.cg.gov.in.
- Go to the Title section available on the home page.
- Click on the link-NOTIFICATION FOR DOCUMENT VERIFICATION OF GENERAL DUTY MEDICAL OFFICER-2022 DOCUMENT VERIFICATION SCHEDULE -GENERAL DUTY MEDICAL OFFICER-2022 || DOWNLOAD DOCUMENT VERIFICATION CALL LETTER AND REQUIRED PROFORMA given on the home page.
- A new window will open where you will get the PDF of the CGPSC Medical Officer DV Admit Card/Schedule 2022 .
- Download the PDF and save the same for your future reference.