CGPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for Asst Research Officer and Other Posts @psc.cg.gov.in till 31 March

CGPSC Recruitment 2022: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Asst Research Officer and Other Posts. The online application process has already been started for Asst Research Officer. Candidates having requisite qualifications can apply online for Asst Research Officer till 31 March 2022. A total of 6 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process.

Candidates can check their educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Important Dates:

Last date of application submission - 31 March 2022

CGPSC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Research Assistant- 1 Post

Electronics Engineering- 2 Posts

Professor- 1 Post

Senior Visualizer- 1 Post

Visualizer/Graphic Artist- 1 Post

CGPSC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification: Research Assistant- BE/B.Tech in Computer Science & Engineering or Electronics and Communication Engineering, or,

M.Sc. in Computer Science or Electronics or Information Technology or Electronics Media Technology with at least one-year certificate course in Computer graphics or multimedia.

Desirable:

Experience in video editing camera handling or video film production.

Electronics Engineer- A degree in Electronics/Electronics & Communication Engineering with 3 years relevant experience. or,

Diploma in Electronics/Electronics & Communication Engineering with 8 years of experience.

Relevant Experience- The Candidates should be well conversant with operation installation, commissioning, testing of audio and video equipments-computer hardware, Consumer Electronics, and test and measuring equipment.

Producer- A degree in Direction or production from a recognized University or FTI Pune with a minimum of 5 years of experience in education television, video program production.

For more details, click on below notification link.

CGPSC Recruitment 2022 Age Limit - Candidates must be between the age of 25 to 35 years

CGPSC Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria:

The Selection process (screening & selection) will be as follows:

i. Written test followed by trade test and interview.

Only the first (Top) 15 Candidates for each post in merit prepared based on written test (Weightage 40%), qualification (weightage 30%), and experience (weightage 10%) marks will be called for document verification and trade test (15 Candidates for one post).

How to apply for CGPSC Recruitment 2022:

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode till 31 March 2022. Candidates can check the official notification for more details.