CGPSC Mains Results 2023 Out at psc.cg.gov.in: 625 Qualified For Interview Round, Download PDF

CGPSC Mains Results 2023 Out: CGPSC has declared the state service mains result on its official website psc.cg.gov.in. Check the pdf download link here.

CGPSC Mains Results 2023 Out: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has announced the State Service Mains Exam-2022 result on its official website. A total of 625 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for next round. As per the selection process for the State Service Recruitment-2022, candidates qualified in the mains exam will be able to appear for the interview round.

All those candidates who appeared in the State Service Mains Exam 2022 can check the CGPSC Mains Results 2023 available on the official website of CGPSC-psc.cg.gov.in.

You can download the result pdf directly through the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: CGPSC Mains Results 2023





It is noted that the Commission had conducted the State Service Mains Exam from June 15-18, 2023 across the state. A total of 3095 candidates appeared in the above written exam out of which 625 candidates have been provisionally selected for the next round.

CGPSC Mains Results 2023: What's Next

According to the notification released earlier by CGPSC, now candidates qualified in the state service mains exam round are able to appear in the interview/document verification round under the selection process. Candidates qualified in the state service mains exam will have to appear in the document verification round just one day before their interview is scheduled. The Commission will release the detailed interview/document verification schedule shortly on its official website.

CGPSC State Service Exam 2023: Update

The whole exercise is to fill the total 210 openings across the state under the State Service Recruitment drive launched in the state. These posts were earlier disclosed by CGPSC in 19 separate services under the State Service Examination-2022.

How To Download CGPSC Mains Results 2023?

Candidates appeared in the State Service Mains Exam 2022 can download their result from the official website after following the steps given below.