CGPSC VAS Admit Card 2021 Out for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Post @psc.cg.gov.in, Check Process to Download

CGPSC VAS Admit Card 2021: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the Admit Card for the written exam for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Post against Advertisement number-04/2021/Exam/Dated 24 July 2021. All those candidates who have applied for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Post can download the CGPSC VAS Admit Card 2021 available on the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission i.e.-psc.cg.gov.in.

However you can download the CGPSC VAS Admit Card 2021 also with the direct link given below.

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) is set to conduct the written exam for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon post on 26 November 2021.

Now Commission has uploaded the Admit Card for the written exam for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Post on its official website. In a bid to download the CGPSC VAS Admit Card 2021, candidates will have to provide their login credential including User Name and Password on the link available on the official website.

It is noted that earlier document verification for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon post was scheduled on 27 September 2021 followed by Interview on 29 September 2021. Now Commission has decided to conduct the written exam for the above posts as per the selection process notified earlier.

All such candidates who have applied for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon post can download their Admit Card after following the process given below.

Process to Download: CGPSC VAS Admit Card 2021: