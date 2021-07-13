Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Chandigarh Forest Guard Admit Card 2021 Out @fwdchd.in: Exam on 1 August, Download Here

Chandigarh Forest Guard and Forester Admit Card has been released Department of Forests & Wildlife, Chandigarh Administration. Check Details Here

Created On: Jul 13, 2021 19:11 IST
Chandigarh Forest Guard Admit Card 2021
Chandigarh Forest Guard Admit Card 2021 Download: Department of Forests & Wildlife, Chandigarh Administration has uploaded the admit card for Forest Guard and Forester Posts. Candidates who have applied for Chandigarh Forest Recruitment 2021 can download Chandigarh Forest Guard Admit Card from the official website - i.e. on fwdchd.in. As per the official website "Candidates can download their Admit Card by Login into their Account using login and password".

Chandigarh Forest Guard Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download Chandigarh Forester Admit Card through the link below:

Chandigarh Forest Guard Admit Card Download Link

Chandigarh Forest Guard Exam and Chandigarh Forester Exam will be held on 01 August 2021 from 10.00 AM to 12 NOON and from 03.00 PM to 05.00 PM respectively.

The candidates are required to bring the admit Card with duly pasted recent passport size photograph at the time of written examination

Chandigarh Forest Guard Exam Pattern

There will be 80 MCQs of 80 Marks on:

Subject

No. Of Questions

Marks

Time

English (Grammar) - 10th Standard

10

80 Marks

2 hours

Geography, General Science and Current Affairs

25

Math (simple Arithmetic, Geometry and Algebra) 10th level

20

Basic Computer

10

Mental Aptitude

15

Chandigarh Forester Exam Pattern

Subject

No. Of Questions

Marks

Time

English (Grammar)

10

80

2 hours

General Knowledge/Awareness

15

Math (simple Arithmetic, Geometry and Algebra) 10th level

30

Basic Computer

10

Mental Aptitude

15
  1. The candidates are required to score a minimum of 40% marks
  2. There will be no Negative marking.
  3. The examination question paper will be in English and Hindi.

Candidate who qualify in written test will be called for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) followed by Medical Examination Test (MET). Physical Efficiency Test (PET) to be done by the Department of Forest and Wildlife Department, UT, Chandigarh. However, Medical Examination Test (MET) will be done by the Board of Doctors of Government Multi Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, UT, Chandigarh.

Online applications are invited for the aforesaid posts from 29 September to 20 October 2020.

