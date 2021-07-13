Chandigarh Forest Guard Admit Card 2021 Out @fwdchd.in: Exam on 1 August, Download Here

Chandigarh Forest Guard and Forester Admit Card has been released Department of Forests & Wildlife, Chandigarh Administration. Check Details Here

Chandigarh Forest Guard Admit Card 2021 Download: Department of Forests & Wildlife, Chandigarh Administration has uploaded the admit card for Forest Guard and Forester Posts. Candidates who have applied for Chandigarh Forest Recruitment 2021 can download Chandigarh Forest Guard Admit Card from the official website - i.e. on fwdchd.in. As per the official website "Candidates can download their Admit Card by Login into their Account using login and password".

Chandigarh Forest Guard Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download Chandigarh Forester Admit Card through the link below:

Chandigarh Forest Guard Admit Card Download Link



Chandigarh Forest Guard Exam and Chandigarh Forester Exam will be held on 01 August 2021 from 10.00 AM to 12 NOON and from 03.00 PM to 05.00 PM respectively.

The candidates are required to bring the admit Card with duly pasted recent passport size photograph at the time of written examination

Chandigarh Forest Guard Exam Pattern

There will be 80 MCQs of 80 Marks on:

Subject No. Of Questions Marks Time English (Grammar) - 10th Standard 10 80 Marks 2 hours Geography, General Science and Current Affairs 25 Math (simple Arithmetic, Geometry and Algebra) 10th level 20 Basic Computer 10 Mental Aptitude 15

Chandigarh Forester Exam Pattern

Subject No. Of Questions Marks Time English (Grammar) 10 80 2 hours General Knowledge/Awareness 15 Math (simple Arithmetic, Geometry and Algebra) 10th level 30 Basic Computer 10 Mental Aptitude 15

The candidates are required to score a minimum of 40% marks There will be no Negative marking. The examination question paper will be in English and Hindi.

Candidate who qualify in written test will be called for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) followed by Medical Examination Test (MET). Physical Efficiency Test (PET) to be done by the Department of Forest and Wildlife Department, UT, Chandigarh. However, Medical Examination Test (MET) will be done by the Board of Doctors of Government Multi Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, UT, Chandigarh.

Online applications are invited for the aforesaid posts from 29 September to 20 October 2020.