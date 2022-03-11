CIIL Recruitment 2022: Apply for Project Director, Associate Fellow, Office Superintendent & Other Posts

CIIL Recruitment 2022: Central Institute of Indian Languages has invited applications for the recruitment of Project Director, Associate Fellow, Office Superintendent & Other Posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format within 21 days from the date of publication of this notification in the newspapers. Candidates with having Degree, PG, Ph.D. in relevant disciplines are eligible to apply for these posts. Candidates can check eligibility criteria, age limit, selection process, and other details here.

Important Date:

Last Date of Application - within 21 days from the date of publication of this notification in the newspapers.

CIIL Vacancy Details:

Total Posts – 52

Project Director- 01 Posts

Senior Fellow- 05 Posts

Associate Fellow- 10 Posts

ADMINISTRATIVE POSTS

Office Superintendent- 01 Posts

Junior Accounts Officer-01 Posts

Upper Division Clerk- 01 Posts

Lower Division Clerk- 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Project Director, Associate Fellow, Office Superintendent & Other Posts:

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Project Director-

1) Doctoral Degree in Linguistics or related to TELUGU language, with at least 15 years of research/teaching experience and at least 3 years of administrative experience in a reputed organization or an educational institution.

2) Knowledge of Central Government rules and regulations is essential to run the CESCT. The candidates should be dynamic, research-oriented, and able to lead the Centre as per its aims and objectives. He/she has to coordinate/supervise the 30 research scholars of doctoral and post-doctoral fellows, senior and junior research scholars, Junior Resource Persons, and 6 office staff.

Senior Fellow- Doctorate in Telugu (Language, Literature, and Culture) or Linguistic related TELUGU Languages with Master’s Degree in and on the same subjects from a recognized University with at least 55% marks.

Retired persons are preferred.

Experience

1) Minimum 10 years of teaching and research experience in a recognized University College or Institution. At least 10 reputed publications and 10 papers in and on TELUGU, especially in CLASSICAL TELUGU

2) Knowledge of working on computers.

Associate Fellow-

Doctorate in TELUGU (Language, Literature, and Culture) or Linguistic related TELUGU Languages with Master’s Degree in and on the same subjects from a recognized University with at least 55% marks.

Retired persons are preferred.

1) Evidence of undertaking research projects and accomplishments.

2) Evidence of research guidance at Doctorate Experience

1) Minimum 5 years of teaching

and research experience in a recognized University College or Institution. At least 10 reputed publications and 5 papers in and on TELUGU, especially in CLASSICAL TELUGU

2) Knowledge of working on computers.

ADMINISTRATIVE POSTS

Office Superintendent- 1) Any degree from a recognized University.

2) Minimum of 10 Years of Experience in a responsible position in any Central / State Government office / Autonomous bodies with exposure in establishment & Accounts work.

3) Computer knowledge is essential Junior Accounts Officer-1) Any degree from a recognized University.

2) Minimum of 10 Years of Experience in a responsible position in any Central / State Government office / Autonomous bodies with exposure in establishment & Accounts work.

3) Computer knowledge is essential

Upper Division Clerk-1) Any degree from a recognized university.

2) 5 years of experience in Accounts/establishment as clerk/assistant.

3) Proficiency in English & Telugu typing on the computer.

4) Hands-on experience of working in computer packages such as MS Word, Excel, Spreadsheet, etc.

Lower Division Clerk- 1) Any degree from a recognized university.

2) 2 years of experience in Accounts/establishment as a Lower division clerk/assistant.

3) Proficiency in English & Telugu typing on the computer.

4) Hands-on experience of working in computer packages such as MS Word, Excel, Spreadsheet, etc.

CIIL Jobs 2022 Salary:

Project Director-Rs.70,000/-

Senior Fellow- Rs.41,000/-

Associate Fellow- Rs.37,000/-

ADMINISTRATIVE POSTS

Office Superintendent- Rs.37,800 /-

Junior Accounts Officer- Rs.37,800/-

Upper Division Clerk- Rs.27,200 /-

Lower Division Clerk- Rs.21,200/-

How to Apply for CIIL Jobs 2022?

The Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format and send the application along with other necessary documents to "Assistant Director (Admn.) i/c, Central Institute of Indian Languages, Manasgangothri, Mysore–570006, Karnataka" within 45 days from the date of publication of this notification in the newspapers.