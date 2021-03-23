CISF Answer Key 2021 Out, Download Tradesman Constable Anwers PDF @cisfrectt.in

CISF Answer Key 2021 Download: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released the answer key of the written exam for the post of Constable/Tradesman 2019 on cisf.gov.in. All those candidates who have appeared in CISF Exam, can download CISF Tradesman Answer Key from the official website of CISF Recruitment i.e. cisfrectt.in.

CISF Answer Key Link is given below. The candidates can download CISF Constable Answer Key, directly, through the link below:

CISF Answer Key Download Link

How to Download CISF Answer Key 2021 ?

Go to CISF Recruitment official website - cisfrectt.in Click on the link ‘Answer Keys for Written Examination of recruitment to the post of Constable/Tradesman-2019’ given under ‘Instructions to Candidates’ Download CISF Tradesman Constable Answer Key PDF Take a print of answer key sheet for future use

CISF Result shall be announced on the official website in due course.

CISF Constable exam was held on 21 March 2021 (Sunday) for a total of 19196 candidates in 37 schools or colleges at various zones - North Zone ARC, NCR Zone ARC, Western Zone ARC, Central Zone ARC, Eastern Zone ARC, Southern Zone ARC, South East Zone ARC and NEZ ARC. CISF Constable PET/PST/Documentation & Trade Test was held from 03 January 2020.

A total of 914 vacancies are available in the trade of Cook, Cobbler, Barber, Washer-man, Carpenter, Sweeper, Painter, Mason, Plumber, Mali & Electrician in the Level 3 of pay matrix 21,700 to 69,100/- for Constable Tradesman Post.