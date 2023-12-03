CLAT UG Exam 2023 was conducted on Sunday, December 3, 2023. The Consortium of National Law Universities conducted the exam from 2 pm to 4 pm wherein close to 1 lakh students seeking admission in the National Law Universities (NLU) and other top law colleges of India across the nation appeared. As the exam is over, the Consortium will soon release the CLAT 2024 provisional answer key. As per media reports, the provisional answer by the Consortium will be out by 11 pm on its official website. Once released, candidates can download the answer key from the official website and raise objections regarding any discrepancies. The revised and final answer key will be published based on the accepted objections. The results for CLAT 2024 will be declared after this process.

In this article, students can check the official CLAT Answer Key 2024 all sets. We will be providing the provisional as well as the final answer key here. The final answer key will be released after reviewing all objections. As per the past year trends, the official answer key is expected by the end of December 2023 and the first week of January, 2024. In the previous year, the CLAT 2023 final answer key was released on December 22, 2022, with revisions in a few questions. The results for CLAT 2023 were declared on December 23, 2022.

The CLAT 2024 answer key is published by the Consortium of NLUs shortly after the exam. As per previous year trends, the CLAT 2024 answer key is likely to be published on the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in available by late night on December 3, 2023.

Step 1 - Go to the official website of the Consortium at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Step 2 - Go to the CLAT 2024 section.

Step 3 - Click on the link for Answer Key of CLAT UG 2024.

Step 4 - The PDF with the answer key will open up.

Step 5 - Download the answer key for reference.

CLAT 2024 Marking Scheme: How to calculate CLAT UG Marks?

1 mark is awarded for each right answer and hence, the total is 120. The CLAT 2024 paper has negative marking for wrong answers. 0.25 marks are deducted fro every incorrect response.

UG CLAT 2024 Particulars Details Marks for each correct answer 1 mark Marks for each incorrect answer Negative marking of 0.25 marks Marks for unattempted answer No negative marking

Steps to Calculate CLAT UG 2024 Marks with Answer Key?

Step 1: Count the number of correct responses (C)

Step 2: Count the number of incorrect answers (W)

Step 3: Use this formula, your CLAT 2024 Total Marks = [C - (0.25 X W]

For example, if you answered all 120 questions in the exam. Out of the 120, 80 questions are marked correctly as per the answer key while the remaining 40 are wrong. Then,

number of correct responses (C) = 80

number of incorrect responses (C) = 40

Total = [C - (0.25 X W)]

[80 - (0.25 x 40)]

[80 - 10]

70

Therefore, CLAT 2024 score = 70

What’s Next after CLAT UG Answer Key?

After the provisional answer key by the Consortium, students will be able to raise objections. Based on the objections and corrections, Consortium will publish the final answer key.

Soon after, the CLAT Result 2024 will be anounced.

Based on the cut-off for CLAT 2024, students will be able to apply for admissions into various law colleges and universities participating in CLAT.

CLAT Answer Key 2024: How to Raise Objections Against Provisional CLAT Answer Key?

You can raise objections, online, if you find any discrepancy in the provisional answer key.

Go to the official website of the the Consortium at consortiumofnlus.ac.in..

Login to CLAT portal using your Registration number and password.

Go to the Provisional Answer Key Objection link.

Fill out the required information.

Make the objection amount payment in online mode.

Submit.

