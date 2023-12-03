CLAT Paper Analysis 2024: The CLAT 2024 examination is scheduled to be held from 2 pm to 4 pm on December 3, 2023. The detailed CLAT paper analysis for 2024 will be provided here soon after the completion of the exam. As per initial conversations with students exiting the exam halls, the CLAT 2024 paper was moderately difficult with lengthy questions. While some students found Logical reasoning difficult, some found English lengthy. The students are, hence, anticipating a high cutoff.

CLAT 2024 had an updated exam pattern with 120 questions. Earlier, there were a total of 150 questions in total. The CLAT paper review shall be updated here subject wise for English Language, GK and Current Affairs, Logical Reasoning, Legal Reasoning and Quantitative Reasoning. This article provides CLAT candidates with comprehensive information on the CLAT exam analysis 2024 subject wise.

CLAT UG 2024 will be conducted on Sunday, December 3, 2023, from 2 pm to 4 pm. The exam shall be held in a single shift in offline mode only.

Bell Type Timing Purpose Long Bell 1:00 P.M. Permitting the entry of candidates inside the test centre premises Long Bell 1:30 P.M. Permitting the entry of candidates inside the hall/classroom Short Bell 1:50 P.M. Distribution of the sealed envelopes - Announcement of CLAT 2024 exam day instructions by the invigilators Long Bell 2:00 P.M. Commencement of the test. The candidates can open the sealed envelopes Short Bell 2:15 P.M. No candidate will be allowed to enter the test centre after this time Short Bell 3:00 P.M. Marks the completion of 60 minutes of the test Short Bell 3:50 P.M. Warning bell to indicate that 10 minutes are remaining for the test to end Long Bell 4:00 P.M. Marks the completion of the test. After this bell, no candidate can write anything on the OMR Response Sheet/Question Booklet.

CLAT 2024 Paper Review: Subject Wise Analysis

The number of questions asked from each subject in the 2024 UG CLAT examination:

Subject/topics No. of questions/passages English Language - Current Affairs, including General Knowledge - Legal Reasoning - Logical Reasoning - Quantitative Techniques -

Based on the first look by subject matter experts and exam candidates, the exam difficulty level was moderate. There are five subjects from which the questions were asked. Check the subject-by-subject analysis of questions below:

Subject No. of Questions Difficulty Level English Language Awaited Moderate, Lengthy Current Affairs & General Knowledge Awaited Moderate

Legal Reasoning Awaited Moderate to Difficult

Logical Reasoning Awaited Moderate, Tricky

Quantitative Techniques Awaited Easy to Moderate



For your reference, check the prescribed exam paper blueprint below:

Subject/topics Number of questions Percentage weightage English Language 22-26 questions 20% Current Affairs, including General Knowledge 28-32 questions 25% Legal Reasoning 28-32 questions 25% Logical Reasoning 22-26 questions 20% Quantitative Techniques 10-14 questions 10%

Previous Year CLAT Paper Analysis

Check the 2022 exam paper analysis of CLAT UG:

CLAT Exam 2022 Analysis English Language Moderate, as expected Current Affairs including General Knowledge Moderate, as expected Logical Reasoning Moderate and Lengthy Legal Reasoning Easy Quantitative Techniques Difficult, few tricky questions Overall difficulty level Moderate and Lengthy



CLAT 2024 Analysis: Expected cut-off

The cut off scores for CLAT UG 2024 is not announced or fixed. It will be shared later by the Consortium, based on the question paper difficulty, performance of students, etc.

The expected cut-off of CLAT 2024 is dependent upon factors such as:

Number of applicants

Number of participating institiutions

Total seats available

Seat reservation policies

Difficulty level of the exam

Performance of candidates

Past year cutoff trends

CLAT 2024 Question Paper

Once the question paper is made available, the PDF link to the question paper will be made active here.

What is a good score in CLAT 2024?

Based on past year trends, scoring between 75 to 90 in CLAT 2024 appears to be safe in order to secure your seats in the top Law institutions participating in CLAT.

CLAT UG Cutoff 2022

CLAT Cut Off 2022: UG Level

Check the previous year cut-off for undergraduate CLAT 2022 with te opening and closing ranks: