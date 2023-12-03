Quick Links

CLAT Paper Analysis 2024: GK, English, Quant, Logical and Legal Reasoning

Candidates will be able to check the detailed CLAT 2024 paper review here for the exam that is going to be held on 3rd December from 2 PM to 4 PM. Know about the question paper difficulty level, good attempts, important topics asked, expected cutoff and more.

Pragya Sagar
By Pragya Sagar
Dec 3, 2023, 16:49 IST
Check the detailed CLAT Paper Analysis 2024 here subject wise. 
CLAT Paper Analysis 2024: The CLAT 2024 examination is scheduled to be held from 2 pm to 4 pm on December 3, 2023. The detailed CLAT paper analysis for 2024 will be provided here soon after the completion of the exam. As per initial conversations with students exiting the exam halls, the CLAT 2024 paper was moderately difficult with lengthy questions. While some students found Logical reasoning difficult, some found English lengthy. The students are, hence, anticipating a high cutoff.

CLAT 2024 had an updated exam pattern with 120 questions. Earlier, there were a total of 150 questions in total. The CLAT paper review shall be updated here subject wise for English Language, GK and Current Affairs, Logical Reasoning, Legal Reasoning and Quantitative Reasoning. This article provides CLAT candidates with comprehensive information on the CLAT exam analysis 2024 subject wise.

CLAT 2024 Paper Analysis: CLAT Exam Date and Time

CLAT UG 2024 will be conducted on Sunday, December 3, 2023, from 2 pm to 4 pm. The exam shall be held in a single shift in offline mode only. 

CLAT 2024 Exam Time 

2 PM to 4 PM

CLAT 2024 Exam Date

December 3, 2023

Check the exam timings below:

Bell Type

Timing

Purpose

Long Bell

1:00 P.M.

Permitting the entry of candidates inside the test centre premises

Long Bell

1:30 P.M.

Permitting the entry of candidates inside the hall/classroom

Short Bell

1:50 P.M.

Distribution of the sealed envelopes - Announcement of CLAT 2024 exam day instructions by the invigilators

Long Bell

2:00 P.M.

Commencement of the test. The candidates can open the sealed envelopes

Short Bell

2:15 P.M.

No candidate will be allowed to enter the test centre after this time

Short Bell

3:00 P.M.

Marks the completion of 60 minutes of the test

Short Bell

3:50 P.M.

Warning bell to indicate that 10 minutes are remaining for the test to end

Long Bell

4:00 P.M.

Marks the completion of the test. After this bell, no candidate can write anything on the OMR Response Sheet/Question Booklet.

CLAT 2024 Paper Review: Subject Wise Analysis 

The number of questions asked from each subject in the 2024 UG CLAT examination:

Subject/topics

No. of questions/passages

English Language

 -

Current Affairs, including General Knowledge

-

Legal Reasoning

-

Logical Reasoning

-

Quantitative Techniques

 -

CLAT Paper Analysis 2024: Subject-wise Analysis

Based on the first look by subject matter experts and exam candidates, the exam difficulty level was moderate. There are five subjects from which the questions were asked. Check the subject-by-subject analysis of questions below:

Subject

No. of Questions

Difficulty Level

English Language 

Awaited

 Moderate, Lengthy

Current Affairs & General Knowledge

Awaited

Moderate

Legal Reasoning

Awaited

Moderate to Difficult

Logical Reasoning

Awaited

Moderate, Tricky

Quantitative Techniques

Awaited

Easy to Moderate

For your reference, check the prescribed exam paper blueprint below:

Subject/topics

Number of questions

Percentage weightage

English Language

22-26 questions

20%

Current Affairs, including General Knowledge

28-32 questions

25%

Legal Reasoning

28-32 questions

25%

Logical Reasoning

22-26 questions

20%

Quantitative Techniques

10-14 questions

10%

Previous Year CLAT Paper Analysis

Check the 2022 exam paper analysis of CLAT UG:

CLAT Exam 2022

Analysis

English Language

Moderate, as expected

Current Affairs including General Knowledge

Moderate, as expected

Logical Reasoning

Moderate and Lengthy

Legal Reasoning

Easy

Quantitative Techniques 

Difficult, few tricky questions

Overall difficulty level

Moderate and Lengthy

CLAT 2024 Analysis: Expected cut-off

The cut off scores for CLAT UG 2024 is not announced or fixed. It will be shared later by the Consortium, based on the question paper difficulty, performance of students, etc.

The expected cut-off of CLAT 2024 is dependent upon factors such as:

  • Number of applicants
  • Number of participating institiutions
  • Total seats available
  • Seat reservation policies
  • Difficulty level of the exam
  • Performance of candidates
  • Past year cutoff trends

CLAT 2024 Question Paper 

Once the question paper is made available, the PDF link to the question paper will be made active here.

What is a good score in CLAT 2024?

Based on past year trends, scoring between 75 to 90 in CLAT 2024 appears to be safe in order to secure your seats in the top Law institutions participating in CLAT.

CLAT UG Cutoff 2022

CLAT Cut Off 2022: UG Level

Check the previous year cut-off for undergraduate CLAT 2022 with te opening and closing ranks:

CLAT Participating Institutions

CLAT Opening Rank

CLAT Closing Rank

NLSIU, Bangalore

1

85

NALSAR, Hyderabad

8

162

WBNUJS, Kolkata

117

257

NLU, Jodhpur

155

378

GNLU, Gandhinagar

175

430

NLU, Bhopal

241

451

RMNLU, Lucknow

377

756

NLU, Odisha

470

1191

NUSLR, Ranchi 

933

1603

CMLU, Patna

932

1498

NLUJAA, Guwahati

1131

1979

DSNLU, Vishakhapatnam

1002

1589

TNNLS, Tiruchirapalli

807

1816

MNLU, Mumbai

64

548

MNLU, Aurangabad

1390

2323

MNLU, Nagpur

999

1657

HPNLU, Shimla

1056

2302

MPDNLU, Jabalpur

1314

2262

DSNLU, Vishakhapatnam

1002

1589

TNNLS, Tiruchirapalli

807

1816

